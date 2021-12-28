Tuesday Orange Bowl News and Notes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – How did offensive coordinator Todd Monken know that freshman tight end Brock Bowers had an opportunity to be special?

Watching him during one of the team’s many stadium runs convinced him of that.

“We would do it by position groups. Brock would take off right out of the jump. I wouldn't have done it as a young player; I would run with the pack. I would have run with the rest of the guys,” Monken said. “Not Brock Bowers. Tight ends were running, he'd be 10 yards in front of every other guy. He was working at his own speed to be the best he could be, and that's a rare quality to put yourself out there like he did. So right away, you could see this guy is different.”

The results on the field have certainly shown.

What a season he’s had. Bowers comes into Friday’s Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN) as one of the nation’s top ends. The native of Napa, Calif. not only leads the Bulldogs in receiving with 47 catches for 791 yards, but he also tops the team in touchdowns with 11.

“He only knows this way to work. All he did every day was work hard. He's going to continue to develop his skill set. He's probably got more range than we thought,” Monken said. “We knew he had the run-after-catch ability. We saw that on tape. They used him in the backfield out of high school, but he's got a little more range than we thought, and he's continued to develop as a route runner. But he works awfully hard at his craft. It's important to him. He doesn't say a lot; he just works.”

Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a big fan. He just wishes he didn't have to prepare to defend him.

“The difference between a tight end and a receiver is that a receiver, you can build some things to find him, where he's at, and try to get multiple guys on him. Tight end, it's a little bit more difficult. I guess it's just not the same, if that makes sense,” Macdonald said. “But he's a heck of a player. I think the first thing you have to have is an awareness of where he's at, and if he's out of place, you have to understand that. And then just understand the things he likes to do from certain positions, so we can help try to slow him down as best we can.”

Monken said Bowers’ success does not come by accident.

“You're going to talk to these running backs that are going to come up here next—they're the exact same way. They don't say a lot; they just work. It's just amazing how it carries over. It just does. Guys just work, don't say a lot, and just compete and take coaching, and you don't have to say anything to those guys. It's the most amazing thing,” Monken said. “Like I spend less time talking to James Cook, Zamir White, Brock Bowers, those guys of the world, because they're trying their rear end off to be the best player they can be for them and for our team.”