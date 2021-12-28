Tuesday Orange Bowl News and Notes
Bowers showed Monken early he was willing to work for his success
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – How did offensive coordinator Todd Monken know that freshman tight end Brock Bowers had an opportunity to be special?
Watching him during one of the team’s many stadium runs convinced him of that.
“We would do it by position groups. Brock would take off right out of the jump. I wouldn't have done it as a young player; I would run with the pack. I would have run with the rest of the guys,” Monken said. “Not Brock Bowers. Tight ends were running, he'd be 10 yards in front of every other guy. He was working at his own speed to be the best he could be, and that's a rare quality to put yourself out there like he did. So right away, you could see this guy is different.”
The results on the field have certainly shown.
What a season he’s had. Bowers comes into Friday’s Orange Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN) as one of the nation’s top ends. The native of Napa, Calif. not only leads the Bulldogs in receiving with 47 catches for 791 yards, but he also tops the team in touchdowns with 11.
“He only knows this way to work. All he did every day was work hard. He's going to continue to develop his skill set. He's probably got more range than we thought,” Monken said. “We knew he had the run-after-catch ability. We saw that on tape. They used him in the backfield out of high school, but he's got a little more range than we thought, and he's continued to develop as a route runner. But he works awfully hard at his craft. It's important to him. He doesn't say a lot; he just works.”
Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a big fan. He just wishes he didn't have to prepare to defend him.
“The difference between a tight end and a receiver is that a receiver, you can build some things to find him, where he's at, and try to get multiple guys on him. Tight end, it's a little bit more difficult. I guess it's just not the same, if that makes sense,” Macdonald said. “But he's a heck of a player. I think the first thing you have to have is an awareness of where he's at, and if he's out of place, you have to understand that. And then just understand the things he likes to do from certain positions, so we can help try to slow him down as best we can.”
Monken said Bowers’ success does not come by accident.
“You're going to talk to these running backs that are going to come up here next—they're the exact same way. They don't say a lot; they just work. It's just amazing how it carries over. It just does. Guys just work, don't say a lot, and just compete and take coaching, and you don't have to say anything to those guys. It's the most amazing thing,” Monken said. “Like I spend less time talking to James Cook, Zamir White, Brock Bowers, those guys of the world, because they're trying their rear end off to be the best player they can be for them and for our team.”
Despite the extra time, Bennett's prep work has remained the same
Almost a month will have passed between Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship and Friday’s Orange Bowl game.
Naturally, the extra time has given the Bulldogs, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, to put in more time on the Wolverines than he might ordinarily have.
However, as Bennett attempts to lead Georgia to a win in the semifinal contest, he’s tried to prepare the same way he has all season.
“Yeah, I kind of separated it into, like weeks. But in those specific weeks, it would be the same as if it were a regular game,” Bennett said. “I didn't want to do anything too different. I mean, obviously we have a bunch more time, and so that allows me to put more time into them, but I didn't change anything up about my process.”
The reason? Per Bennett, you can get into trouble by cluttering your mind as opposed to just going out and playing the game.
“If you worry about what I watch on what day, who I watch, because then I think you start overthinking things and you start … it's just too much thought going into it,” he said. “Obviously, I have watched more of them because of the time, but nothing in what I do each week has changed.”
Now that Pickens is here, what are the expectations?
How that George Pickens has made it to Miami, what can fans expect from him Friday night?
Fellow wide receiver Kearis Jackson said his teammate is ready to get back to his old self.
“Everyone has seen George play and knows what he's capable of doing. He's been a great addition to this team. Being able to come back from that injury has been tremendous for not only for himself, but for the team,” Jackson said. “Just him being out there brings a different atmosphere to the game.”
In two games, Pickens has just three catches for 46 yards, although one went for a 37-yard gain in the SEC Championship.
Since suffering his ACL injury back in March, running back Zamir White has offered some words of advice.
White has overcome two ACL surgeries since he’s been in Athens.
“I've talked to him and given him advice on what to do, as far as, like a mindset thing,” White said. “We have talked about injuries and stuff like that. Just me being a leader, just being there for him.”
Quoting the Bulldogs
… Zamir White on potentially having to block All-American defensive end Aiden Hutchinson: “Man, he's huge. He's a fast guy, and he's a vet player. And just knowing what he's like and seeing him on film, it's crazy, man. The guy is really a dominant player. We have to watch out for that guy, man. He's tough. Yes, sir.”
…James Cook on playing in his hometown, and if he’s had any advice from his brother Dalvin: “It's always good to play at home. I mean, he really didn't give me any advice, but all I ever knew was just play football. There's no advice he could give me other than that. Just playing at home is always good, in front of my family and friends. It's going to be a good one.”
… Cook on how many family members will be at the game: “I know my mom is going to come to the game, and I really don't worry about the tickets and everything. She does. Here at Georgia, I just kept my face clean and worked hard every day, and be a good leader in the building. My time at Georgia was great, and I'm not done yet, because I'm going to still have another game left. Yeah, it's been a great journey here at Georgia, and I hope people remember me forever here.
… John FitzPatrick on team’s motivation after loss to Alabama: “We’ve only used that as motivation. We took the weeks following Alabama to get better, get better at things we can work on, and then we switched our focus toward Michigan. Yeah, we're hungry. We're excited, and we're ready for Friday.”