The Daily Recap: UGA will need more out of WRs Saturday

All eyes on the receivers
Albeit against an FCS opponent, UAB was spectacular defensively in its opening 31-0 win over Jacksonville State. The Blazers allowed only 17 total catches for an average of 5.2 yards per reception.
Trent Smallwood wrote that Georgia’s receivers will play a big role in whether the Bulldogs can separate from the opposition in the early going. With a banged up receiving corps, it remains to be seen how the Bulldogs handle the UAB secondary.
“I would expect Georgia to be missing multiple guys once again at the wide receiver position so the young guys will have to step up,” Smallwood wrote. “Last week against Clemson it was not necessarily a poor performance but the stat sheet was not a pretty one. The Bulldogs receivers hauled in 8-of-13 targets for 62 yards. That is a touch under 13 yards per reception.
“The UAB defense allowed 17 receptions on 34 targets during week one of the season but held Jacksonville State to just 5.2 yards per catch. The Bulldogs are going to have to find a way to stretch the field this weekend.”
Scouting report
Anthony Dasher spoke with AL.com’s Evan Dudley about the state of UAB entering Saturday’s game. Dudley said the UAB defense played exceptionally well in the opener against Jacksonville State.
"For the life of me, I can’t think of a specific weakness this season as they are large, fast and highly aggressive at the point of the attack. For an example, Tony Fair, a defensive lineman who transferred to Auburn after spring practice, was probably not going to be an every-game starter for UAB with as much depth as the unit returns this season.
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins discussed which teams and players were impressive in the first week of SEC football. They also went game-by-game with the Week 2 slate of games, including Arkansas-Texas, Missouri-Kentucky and Georgia-UAB.
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats heading into Georgia’s game against UAB. Included is the fact that the Bulldogs haven’t held a top five team to three points or less since defeating then-No. 1 Florida 24-3 in 1985.
Georgia also held Clemson to only 2 rushing yards, which was the third best showing for a defense under head coach Kirby Smart. The only better outings for the defense under Smart were holding Texas A&M to minus-1 rushing yard in 2019 and Tennessee to minus-1 rushing yard in 2020.
Basketball schedule finalized
The Georgia men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 schedule has been completed after the conference announced its slate Thursday afternoon.
“Just like every season, getting our conference schedule raises my level of excitement because it means we’re getting much closer to actually playing games,” head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “That’s even more true today because we anticipate being able not only to play but to do so with a full house at Stegeman Coliseum.”
