The Daily Recap: UGA will need more out of WRs Saturday

Here is the Sept. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

All eyes on the receivers

Albeit against an FCS opponent, UAB was spectacular defensively in its opening 31-0 win over Jacksonville State. The Blazers allowed only 17 total catches for an average of 5.2 yards per reception.

Trent Smallwood wrote that Georgia’s receivers will play a big role in whether the Bulldogs can separate from the opposition in the early going. With a banged up receiving corps, it remains to be seen how the Bulldogs handle the UAB secondary.

“I would expect Georgia to be missing multiple guys once again at the wide receiver position so the young guys will have to step up,” Smallwood wrote. “Last week against Clemson it was not necessarily a poor performance but the stat sheet was not a pretty one. The Bulldogs receivers hauled in 8-of-13 targets for 62 yards. That is a touch under 13 yards per reception.

“The UAB defense allowed 17 receptions on 34 targets during week one of the season but held Jacksonville State to just 5.2 yards per catch. The Bulldogs are going to have to find a way to stretch the field this weekend.”

Scouting report

Anthony Dasher spoke with AL.com’s Evan Dudley about the state of UAB entering Saturday’s game. Dudley said the UAB defense played exceptionally well in the opener against Jacksonville State.

"For the life of me, I can’t think of a specific weakness this season as they are large, fast and highly aggressive at the point of the attack. For an example, Tony Fair, a defensive lineman who transferred to Auburn after spring practice, was probably not going to be an every-game starter for UAB with as much depth as the unit returns this season.

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins discussed which teams and players were impressive in the first week of SEC football. They also went game-by-game with the Week 2 slate of games, including Arkansas-Texas, Missouri-Kentucky and Georgia-UAB.