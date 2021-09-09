Opposition Research: UAB

As we continue our annual Opposition Research series, it's time to focus on Alabama-Birmingham, which pays a visit to Sanford Stadium Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., ESPN2) to take on the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. To do that, we turn to Evan Dudley, who covers the Blazers for Al.com. Below, Dudley gives the very latest on UAB and what the Bulldogs can expect in the game.



UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III completed 17 of 21 passes for 320 yards and two scores last week. (USA Today)

What was the biggest thing you learned about the Blazers with their win over Jacksonville State?

Dudley: "The defense is as menacing as advertised. "Senior quarterback Tyler Johnston III had complete command of the offense, but the unit had its fair share of mistakes, including dropped passes and two surprising fumbles by running back DeWayne McBride. However, the defense shut out perennial FCS playoff contender Jacksonville State, a team that arguably has the best offense in its program’s history, and did so without breaking a sweat. "The Blazers have struggled with decent FCS teams in their season openers, outside a dominating win over Alabama A&M in the first game back for the program, and a demolition of now Division II program Savannah State. But it had the look and want of a team ready for battle this season."

What are some examples how much more creative UAB is trying to be offensively this year?

Dudley: "Although it was a drop on the fingertips, a first-play deep throw to a wide-open tight end gives you the sense that offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is attempting to open the playbook beyond its powerful running attack and play-action passing game. UAB has never been a throw-back offense but it has lacked creativity relative to current systems in use by even peer programs in their conference.

"That being said, UAB scored its first touchdown of the season on a wide receiver jet sweep and opened the second half with a double-reverse pass to an open tight end on the sideline. It’s fair to say that the Blazers intend to take advantage of their increasing talent pool on the offensive side of the ball."



What stood out about Tyler Johnston's performance at quarterback after completing 17 of 21 passes for 320 yards and two scores?

Dudley: "The most notable aspect of Johnston’s performance may be the two perfect deep throws that his receivers were unable to corral on the first two drives of the game. Despite those two drops, Johnston was accurate on his downfield throws, took advantage of what the defense allowed, and seems to have improved his decision-making process drastically. With an offensive line that returned every starter and a running game to relieve pressure, the fifth-year senior has the tools to succeed as long he remains healthy this season."

Defensively, talk about this group. What are its strengths and weaknesses?

Dudley: "For the life of me, I can’t think of a specific weakness this season as they are large, fast and highly aggressive at the point of the attack. For an example, Tony Fair, a defensive lineman who transferred to Auburn after spring practice, was probably not going to be an every-game starter for UAB with as much depth as the unit returns this season.

"The Blazers ran out of a 3-4 base alignment the past few seasons but dropped the pretense during fall camp, morphing into a 4-2-5 that utilizes outside linebackers as bookends on the defensive line. The secondary is the single deepest unit on the team, littered with multiple-game starters, and even welcomed an all-conference linebacker to free safety during the offseason "The defense has finished as a top-10 unit the past three years and did not allow a 200-yard passer in nine games last season, although Louisiana Tech accomplished the feat with two separate quarterbacks"

How do you see this game breaking down?