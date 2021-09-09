Stats Crunch: UAB game

Kirby Smart improved to 6-0 in season openers in the Bulldogs' 10-3 win over Clemson last week. The Bulldog defense held Clemson to its fewest points and yards rushing under Dabo Swinney, and its second fewest total yards performance. This was the fifth time in six season openers that Smart’s teams held an opponent to ten points or less. Georgia is now 43-18-4 all-time against Clemson, and now has won seven of their last eight dating back to that magical night of 1991. This week, Georgia takes on UAB in the season’s home opener. The Dawgs have only played the Blazers twice, with the last time being in 2006. So, check out this look back at Clemson and look ahead to UAB in this week’s Stats Crunch. The three points scored by the Tigers was the lowest in any of the 174 games under Dabo Swinney as Clemson Head Coach. In fact, the last time the Tigers scored less is when the Bulldogs shut them out in the 2003 season opener. The Dawgs have held their opponents to under ten points 16 times in the Smart era, five of them been shutouts. Five of the 16 have also been against ranked opponents. Here are those five games:

Ranked Opponents Scoring Single-Digit Points Against Kirby Smart Season Opponent Ranking Opponent Opponent Points 2016 8 Auburn 7 2017 17 Mississippi State 3 2017 *** 4 Auburn 7 2020 7 Auburn 6 2021 3 Clemson 3

The last time, Georgia has held a top five team to three points or less was when it upset the top-ranked Florida Gators in 1985 by the score of 24-3. The Bulldogs led the nation in rush defense the last two seasons, and the way they started, they could make it three in a row. The Bulldogs are 30-2 when an opponent doesn’t net 100 yards rushing under Smart. Clemson gained 50 yards on the ground last Saturday, but lost 48, for a net of two yards. That is the third lowest total for rush yards in game allowed in the since 2016.

Fewest Net Yards Rushing Allowed Under Kirby Smart Season Attempts Yds Gained / Yds Lost Net Yards Texas A&M 2019 20 33 / 34 -1 Tennessee 2020 27 47 / 48 -1 Clemson 2021 23 50 / 48 2 Florida 2019 19 53 / 32 21 Samford 2017 23 66 / 44 22 Mississippi State 2020 14 39 / 17 22 at Missouri 2020 22 41 / 19 22

The Bulldog record for fewest rush yards allowed in a game happened in 1999, when Georgia held Kentucky to -50. Not surprisingly, Georgia’s unofficial sack record in a game is 11 in that same game. The Bulldogs sacked Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times. Strangely enough, six of the eight highest sack totals by Georgia under Smart have been in neutral games.

Most Sacks in a Game Under Kirby Smart Season Sacks Cincinnati 2021 Peach Bowl 8 Clemson 2021 7 Murray State 2019 6 at South Carolina 2016 5 TCU 2016 Liberty Bowl 5 Florida 2017 5 Oklahoma 2018 Rose Bowl 5 Tennessee 2020 5

Nakobe Dean led the way with a career-high two sacks. Adam Anderson, Travon Walker, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter added one each. Georgia's total 15 sacks in back-to-back games (both against top-10 opponents) is the most in back-to-back contests as far back as 1994. One of the biggest plays for the Dawgs resulted in the game’s only touchdown. Christopher Smith intercepted Uiagalelei’s pass at the 26-yard line and raced 74 yards for the score. It's the only interception thrown in Uiagalelei’s college career (154 attempts). Last season, Georgia’s defense had two pick-sixes, both by Eric Stokes. Crazy enough, the last time Clemson’s defense had a pick six was in 2019, when Derion Kendrick had one against Florida State (Kendrick now plays for Georgia). The last time Georgia won a game without scoring an offensive touchdown was in 2016, when a different Smith had a pick-six. That time it was Maurice Smith, who had the big play against Auburn in the 13-7 win. --- Offensively, the Dawgs didn't have many of their key weapons—and it showed. The 256 total yards was the fourth fewest under Kirby Smart, and the second fewest in a Smart victory (only the 251 gained against Auburn in 2019 was fewer). JT Daniels threw for just 135 yards. It was his lowest total in the five games (all wins) he has played for Georgia. However, he did complete 22-of-30 passes for a 73.3 completion percentage. That percentage was his second highest as a Dawg and his third highest overall. Of his 22 completions, eight went to wide receivers, and seven apiece went to tight ends and running backs. Eleven different players caught the 22 completions thrown by Daniels. True Freshman Brock Bowers made his Bulldog debut by hauling in six catches. The record for most receptions in a Bulldog debut is ten by Terrence Edwards in the 1999 Utah State game. The 11 receptions as a team marks the fourth time the Dawgs have had at least that many under Smart; three of the four have been season openers. Here are those four and the players who caught the passes:

11+ Different Bulldogs with a Reception in Single Game Under Smart Austin Peay (2018) Arkansas State (2019) Arkansas (2020) Clemson (2021) D'Andre Swift (4) George Pickens (5) Kearis Jackson (6) Brock Bowers (6) Riley Ridley (3) Dominick Blaylock (4) George Pickens (4) James Cook (4) Brian Herrien (3) Lawrence Cager (3) Demetris Robertson (4) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2) Mecole Hardman (2) D'Andre Swift (2) Matt Landers (2) Ladd McConkey (2) Ahkil Crumpton (2) Tyler Simmons (2) John FitzPatrick (2) Jermaine Burton (2) James Cook (2) Jaylen Johnson (2) James Cook (2) Jaylen Johnson (1) Trey Blount (1) James Cook (2) Zamir White (2) Zamir White (1) Isaac Nauta (1) Prather Hudson (1) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (2) Kenny McIntosh (1) J.J. Holloman (1) Trey Blount (1) Darnell Washington (1) Arian Smith (1) Charlie Woerner (1) Willie Erdman (1) Jermaine Burton (1) Kendall Milton (1) Luke Ford (1) Eli Wolf (1) Brett Seither (1) John FitzPatrick (1) Zamir White (1) Kenny McIntosh (1) Brian Herrien (1)

James Cook was the only name mentioned in all four games. Going back to Bowers, his six receptions was the most by a Georgia tight end since Arthur Lynch had six in the 2014 Gator Bowl against Nebraska. Former tight end Shannon Mitchell holds the record for most receptions in a game by a Bulldog with 15 in the 1993 game against Florida. Wide Receiver Michael Johnson's 13 in the 2002 game against Auburn is second, but third is another tight end, and he tops this next list. Here are the top ten Bulldog tight ends in terms of receptions in a game since 2000.

Most Receptions in a Game by Georgia Tight Since 2000 Season Season Opponent Receptions Randy McMichael 2000 Georgia Tech 12 Leonard Pope 2005 Auburn 8 Randy McMichael 2001 Tennessee 6 Ben Watson 2002 Kentucky 6 Leonard Pope 2006 Sugar Bowl West Virginia 6 Martrez Milner 2006 Vanderbilt 6 Orson Charles 2010 Florida 6 Orson Charles 2011 Boise State 6 Arthur Lynch 2004 Gator Bowl Nebraska 6 Brock Bowers 2021 Clemson 6

On Saturday, the running game didn't dominate, but it did its job when it needed to. The Bulldogs converted three third-down conversions in the game’s final drive to preserve the win. Georgia had 121 yards rushing for the game. They were led by Zamir White, who had 74 yards, including a long of 22. How were the carries split among the main backs. Here is a look at their rushing attack quarter-by-quarter.

Georgia Top 4 Running Backs - Rushing by Quarter this season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 4 / 14 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 22 / 0 8 / 38 / 0 Kendall Milton 2 / 10 / 0 1 / 8 / 0 2 / 5 / 0 1 / 4 / 0 James Cook 1 / 5 / 0 2 / 7 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 2 / 7 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 1 / -3 / 0 1 / 1 / 0 1 / 7 / 0 0 / 0 / 0