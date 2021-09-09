Basketball schedule complete

Georgia’s 2021-2022 basketball schedule is now complete after the SEC announced its conference slate Thursday afternoon.

Five Saturday conference home dates and five matchups at Stegeman Coliseum against projected NCAA Tournament teams highlight the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2021-22 Southeastern Conference schedule.

The Bulldogs’ nine SEC home outings include dates on four consecutive Saturdays in February.

“Just like every season, getting our conference schedule raises my level of excitement because it means we’re getting much closer to actually playing games,” head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “That’s even more true today because we anticipate being able to not only play but do so with a full house at Stegeman Coliseum.”

Georgia tips off SEC play on Jan. 4 when it hosts Texas A&M. Following trips to Kentucky and Mississippi State, the Bulldogs return home on Jan. 15 to entertain Vanderbilt.

Following another two-game road swing to Auburn and South Carolina precedes a matchup with Alabama on Tuesday, January 25. The Crimson Tide represent the first of five teams featured in the latest edition of ESPN’s “Bracketology” projecting the 2022 NCAA Tournament field that will visit Stegeman. Georgia also will entertain Arkansas on Wednesday, February 2; Auburn on Saturday, February 5; Florida on Saturday, February 26; and Tennessee on Tuesday, March 1.

Rounding out the Bulldogs’ home schedule are Saturday contests against South Carolina on February 12 and Ole Miss on February 19.

Georgia wraps up regular-season play with the trip to Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, March 5.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play 12 games against teams featured in the August edition of Bracketology, including six at Stegeman. In addition to the quintet of SEC affairs, Georgia will host Memphis on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The other half-dozen outings are against Virginia in the Legends Classic on Monday, Nov. 22 and on the road at Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and LSU.

“The competition in the SEC night-in and night-out is as challenging as it gets,” Crean said. “The schedule we played last February, with five straight games against NCAA Tournament teams, that’s something you don’t see very often,” Crean said. “And the general consensus is the league will be tougher this year than last. I know this team is working extremely hard and is coming together. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

The SEC Tournament will be held next March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., followed by the NCAA Tournament from March 15-April 4.