The Daily Recap: UGA stays on the recruiting trail ahead of G-Day
Here is the April 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Georgia’s vision for Bolden
Blayne Gilmer spoke to athlete KJ Bolden (Buford/Buford, Ga.), who described how Georgia plans to use him if he commits to the program.
"Coach (Kirby) Smart tells me that he wants me at receiver," Bolden said. "I told him if I come to Georgia I'll play receiver."
Simmons talks recruitment
Adam Gorney caught up with defensive end Colin Simmons (Duncanville/Duncanville, Texas) to break down the latest in his recruitment, including interest in Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, TCU and Arkansas.
Cobb likes what he sees
Running back Jeremiah Cobb (Montgomery Catholic/Montgomery, Ala.) said he enjoyed a recent visit to Georgia. In his view, the Bulldogs aren’t far off from extending a scholarship offer his way.
"I went up to Georgia a couple weeks ago and they didn’t offer, but they definitely gave that feeling that they ultimately would. I just really liked coach (Dell) McGee and it was awesome to be there."
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's preparations for the G-Day Game. They also went over the transfers of Amarius Mims and Clay Webb.
Hoops: White finishes coaching staff
Georgia head coach Mike White finalized his coaching staff by hiring Antonio Reynolds Dean to be his associate head coach. Reynolds Dean spent the previous five years at Clemson.
“I’m extremely excited,” Reynolds Dean said in a statement. “I’ve coached all around the country for various years, and there is nothing that would excite me more than coaching in my home state at the University of Georgia. I am overcome with joy because I’m a competitor, and I can’t wait to join with Coach White and his staff in the mission to restore the tradition of Georgia Basketball. I am grateful that Coach White has given me this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”
Ingram will return if granted waiver
Georgia forward Jailyn Ingram said he will return to Georgia for the 2022-23 season if the NCAA grants him a final season.
“The waiver is in process,” Ingram said via text. “If accepted, I will be returning for my final year of eligibility.”
Ingram missed the bulk of this past season after tearing his ACL against Jacksonville. Ingram averaged 10.7 points and six rebounds in the games he appeared in.
