White fills out coaching staff

Mike White’s on-court staff at Georgia is now complete.

Tuesday, White announced that he has hired Atlanta native Antonio Reynolds Dean to be the Bulldogs associate head coach.

The 45-year-old comes from Clemson, where he’s served as an assistant with the Tigers for the past five years.

“I’m extremely excited,” Reynolds Dean said in a statement. “I’ve coach all around the country for various years, and there is nothing that would excite me more than coaching in my home state at the University of Georgia. I am overcome with joy because I’m a competitor and I can’t wait to join with Coach White and his staff in the mission to restore the tradition of Georgia Basketball. I am grateful that Coach White has given me this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Reynolds Dean played his high school at Douglass in Atlanta before playing collegiately at Rhode Island.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Antonio home to Georgia,” White said. “There is a common thread throughout every step of Antonio’s basketball career – winning. As a player, he and his teams excelled at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He was a two-time all-state player at Douglass High, one of the Georgia’s traditional powerhouse programs, and a hall-of-famer at Rhode Island, where he led URI to three NCAA Tournaments including an Elite Eight.

His reputation as a winner has been further solidified during his coaching career as he consistently helped produce teams that play into the postseason. Equally important, Antonio is universally regarded as an excellent recruiter who develops his players. Everywhere he’s coached, he’s signed major contributors and developed all-conference post players.”

His first season at Clemson saw the Tiger equal the school record for victories, going 25-10 before advancing to the Sweet 16. Clemson earned another invitation to the tournament in 2021 when the Tigers tied for fifth in the ACC standings.

Individually, the Tigers’ post players thrived under Reynolds Dean. In 2020, Aamir Simms averaged career-highs of points (13.0) and rebounds (7.2) and led the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks as a junior. He repeated leading Clemson in points (13.4 ppg), rebounds (6.4 rpg) and assists – the only player ever in ACC history to do so twice – in 2021. Elijah Thomas, another standout under Reynolds Dean, was named to the ACC’s All-Defensive team in 2018 and 2019 after leading the Tigers in blocks both seasons. P.J. Hall is another success story, upping his scoring average from 3.5 ppg as a freshman to 15.5 ppg as a sophomore in 2021-22.

Prior to Clemson, Reynolds Dean coached at Rhode Island and before that at the College Of Charleston for the 2014-15 season, and prior to that five years at Northeastern.

As a player, Reynolds Dean was a two-time all-state performer at Atlanta’s Douglass High. He averaged a double-double during each of those seasons, scoring 24.6 points and 15.5 rebounds as a senior after contributing 23 points and 13 boards as a junior.

Reynolds Dean enjoyed a standout career at Rhode Island, where he was the 1996 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and an All-Atlantic 10 selection in 1999. He helped lead the Rams to 85 wins over four seasons, including a then-school record 25 victories in 1998. Rhode Island earned three NCAA Tournament bids during his career, highlighted by a trip to the 1998 “Elite Eight.”



A 2015 inductee into the URI Athletic Hall of Fame, he is the only person in Rhode Island men’s basketball history to play on and coach for an Atlantic 10 Conference championship team. Reynolds Dean became just the third player in school history to record 1,000 points and rebounds during his career. Among the Rams’ career statistical leaders, Reynolds Dean wrapped up his career as the school record holder for games played (131) and also ranked No. 9 in points (1,576), No. 3 in rebounds (1,028), No. 2 in blocked shots (235).