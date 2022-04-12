If NCAA approves waiver, one Bulldog says he will return

Assuming the NCAA grants his request for a sixth year of eligibility, Jailyn Ingram confirmed to UGASports Tuesday that he will return to Georgia for his final season of play.

“The waiver is in process,” Ingram said via text. “If accepted, I will be returning for my final year of eligibility.”

That would certainly qualify as good news.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 10.7 points, and was pulling down a team-high six rebounds per game, before tearing his ACL nine games into the season in the second half against Jacksonville.

He notched seven double-figure scoring efforts over Georgia’s first nine contests, and led the Bulldogs in rebounding four times, including 12 against Virginia, the most on the team all season.

Redshirt sophomore Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Braelen Bridges are the only other two players from last year’s squad who currently remain on the team.