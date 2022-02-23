The Daily Recap: UGA sees DE recruit as a 'great fit'

Here is the Feb. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Nixon’s recruitment heats up

Before the new year, defensive end Isaiah Nixon (Lakewood/St. Petersburg, Fla.) was mostly receiving mid-major scholarship offers. However, 2022 has been kind to Nixon when it comes to the bigger programs taking interest.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU have all offered in February. Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Utah all offered prior to the SEC programs jumping into the picture.

New outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe extended the offer to Nixon.

"He told me I have great length and I can get to the quarterback," Nixon said. "He said I have a great burst, a great start. He said I can also play coverage too. He said I'm going to be a great fit at Georgia."

‘Mind-blowing’ offer

Following a conversation with head coach Kirby Smart in January, class of 2024 receiver Ny Carr (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.) felt the Bulldogs were very interested in him. His belief became reality when three weeks later, Georgia extended a scholarship offer.

Carr described the offer as “mind-blowing.”

In addition to Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina have offered Carr.

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Matt Luke's departure and the breaking news from the week.