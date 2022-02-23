The Daily Recap: UGA sees DE recruit as a 'great fit'
Here is the Feb. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Nixon’s recruitment heats up
Before the new year, defensive end Isaiah Nixon (Lakewood/St. Petersburg, Fla.) was mostly receiving mid-major scholarship offers. However, 2022 has been kind to Nixon when it comes to the bigger programs taking interest.
Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU have all offered in February. Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State and Utah all offered prior to the SEC programs jumping into the picture.
New outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe extended the offer to Nixon.
"He told me I have great length and I can get to the quarterback," Nixon said. "He said I have a great burst, a great start. He said I can also play coverage too. He said I'm going to be a great fit at Georgia."
‘Mind-blowing’ offer
Following a conversation with head coach Kirby Smart in January, class of 2024 receiver Ny Carr (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.) felt the Bulldogs were very interested in him. His belief became reality when three weeks later, Georgia extended a scholarship offer.
Carr described the offer as “mind-blowing.”
In addition to Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina have offered Carr.
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Matt Luke's departure and the breaking news from the week.
Baseball: Georgia defeats Wofford
Ben Anderson went 4-for-4 at the plate en route to Georgia’s 7-1 win over Wofford. Included in his four hits was his second home run of the season.
“It feels good. I feel like I’m seeing the ball well and the hits are falling,” Anderson said. “All you can do is try to stay the same. It’s just about trying to put together level swings, make good swings on good pitches. The hits are falling this year. I just hope to keep it up.”
Hoops: Georgia loses again
Georgia’s awful basketball season continued with a 91-77 loss against Texas A&M. The Bulldogs actually shot 60 percent from the field and still managed to lose by 14 points.
New offer
Growing up
Davin Bellamy drafted in the USFL
Outside the Vent
The top 10 defensive ends heading to the NFL scouting combine.
Alabama picked up a commitment from a Rivals100 cornerback.
Marshall files a lawsuit against Conference USA to leave this summer.
