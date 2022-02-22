Ny Carr felt the offer coming.

The 2024 receiver out of Colquitt County High School met with Kirby Smart during his January visit to Athens. That talk gave car the impression that the Bulldogs liked his game enough to offer him.

Roughly three weeks later, Carr received the offer from the in-state Bulldogs. Despite his conversation with Smart, it still had Carr speechless.

"I was like, this can't be real. Mind-blowing," Carr said.