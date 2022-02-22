Since February 12, Isaiah Nixon has been on the receiving end of an onslaught of impressive Power 5 offers. In this month alone, the Class of 2023 edge defender has received five offers from schools within the Southeastern Conference: Florida, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. Ole Miss, Penn State, Utah, and Miami came calling a short time before the most recent run of offers.

Nixon had very few offers above the mid-major level before the calendar turned to the year 2022. It's safe to say that the rangy, relentless prospect from St. Petersburg, Florida has seen his recruitment take off.