Isaiah Nixon shares on his offer from and relationship with Georgia
Since February 12, Isaiah Nixon has been on the receiving end of an onslaught of impressive Power 5 offers. In this month alone, the Class of 2023 edge defender has received five offers from schools within the Southeastern Conference: Florida, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. Ole Miss, Penn State, Utah, and Miami came calling a short time before the most recent run of offers.
Nixon had very few offers above the mid-major level before the calendar turned to the year 2022. It's safe to say that the rangy, relentless prospect from St. Petersburg, Florida has seen his recruitment take off.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news