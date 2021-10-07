The Daily Recap: UGA's versatile offense tough to prepare for
Here is the Oct. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
A tough team to prepare for
Georgia’s offense has shown a little bit of everything through five games. At times it has been balanced, such as throwing 30 passes to 31 runs in a close win over Clemson.
In wins over UAB and South Carolina, Georgia threw the ball early and often before rolling to blowout wins. And last week against Arkansas, the Bulldogs ran the ball 57 times compared to 11 passes in another large victory.
The different displays have Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin wondering what the Bulldogs will do against his team on Saturday.
“I don’t know what their offensive game-plan’s going to be against us. They seem to be a team that they got a good balance, they got good personnel, and they got two really good quarterbacks, and they’re able to get guys the ball,” Harsin said. “So, that’s running, throwing—we’re ready for all those things, or will be by the end of the week.”
As the week has progressed, it appears that quarterback Stetson Bennett will be the favorite to start as JT Daniels continues to recover from a lat injury. Bennett started last year’s win over Auburn.
“Stetson’s a savvy vet. He understands the defenses, he’s very intelligent, and a lot of the football he’s had to learn is through other quarterbacks by sitting back and watching them,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I think he enjoys getting an opportunity to go out there and do the things he's done.”
Salyer could stick at left tackle
Before the year started, it seemed plausible to think Jamaree Salyer would move back to guard, which even he admits is a more natural position. However, he has continued to play well at left tackle, which had Smart recently said that Salyer has been better there than at guard.
Salyer concurred with that assessment.
“I’d agree with that statement. For me, guard is more of a bending position, so I can definitely work on flexibility and stuff like that,” Salyer said. “I enjoy playing guard for sure. It’s my natural position, it’s where I feel more natural, body-wise and strength-wise, things like that. But I know if I need to go in and play guard I could. Obviously, coaches hold me to a high standard, being a senior. So yeah, I think I probably am playing better at tackle, but that doesn’t mean I can’t go over and play guard.”
Podlesny straightens out his kicks
In Georgia’s first two games of the season, place-kicker Jack Podlesny missed two field goals from less than 40 yards away. Although he went through a rough start, Podlesny has made every attempt since.
Against Arkansas, Podlesny made kicks from 46, 30 and 37 yards away. Long snapper Payne Walker said that Podlesny was never discouraged with his early-season misses.
"He was like, ‘Yeah, I missed a couple, but there’s always going to be the next one,'" Walker said. "'When that comes up, I’m going to get it.’"
The year that changed Starks’ life
Jed May wrote about how a sixth-grade teacher helped put UGA commit Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) on the right path to ultimately earning a football scholarship.
"Without her, if I didn’t have the good grades, I wouldn’t have the offer from Georgia, I wouldn’t be going to Georgia, I wouldn’t have the looks that I have," Starks said.
Thomas impressed with Georgia’s fans
A day after catching Georgia’s home game against Arkansas, class of 2024 tight end Landen Thomas (Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga.) decommitted from Florida State. Thomas spoke to Ryan Wright about his UGA trip, which included being impressed by the 92,000 fans in attendance.
Two days away
