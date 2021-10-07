The Daily Recap: UGA's versatile offense tough to prepare for

Here is the Oct. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A tough team to prepare for

Georgia’s offense has shown a little bit of everything through five games. At times it has been balanced, such as throwing 30 passes to 31 runs in a close win over Clemson.

In wins over UAB and South Carolina, Georgia threw the ball early and often before rolling to blowout wins. And last week against Arkansas, the Bulldogs ran the ball 57 times compared to 11 passes in another large victory.

The different displays have Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin wondering what the Bulldogs will do against his team on Saturday.

“I don’t know what their offensive game-plan’s going to be against us. They seem to be a team that they got a good balance, they got good personnel, and they got two really good quarterbacks, and they’re able to get guys the ball,” Harsin said. “So, that’s running, throwing—we’re ready for all those things, or will be by the end of the week.”

As the week has progressed, it appears that quarterback Stetson Bennett will be the favorite to start as JT Daniels continues to recover from a lat injury. Bennett started last year’s win over Auburn.

“Stetson’s a savvy vet. He understands the defenses, he’s very intelligent, and a lot of the football he’s had to learn is through other quarterbacks by sitting back and watching them,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I think he enjoys getting an opportunity to go out there and do the things he's done.”

Salyer could stick at left tackle

Before the year started, it seemed plausible to think Jamaree Salyer would move back to guard, which even he admits is a more natural position. However, he has continued to play well at left tackle, which had Smart recently said that Salyer has been better there than at guard.

Salyer concurred with that assessment.

“I’d agree with that statement. For me, guard is more of a bending position, so I can definitely work on flexibility and stuff like that,” Salyer said. “I enjoy playing guard for sure. It’s my natural position, it’s where I feel more natural, body-wise and strength-wise, things like that. But I know if I need to go in and play guard I could. Obviously, coaches hold me to a high standard, being a senior. So yeah, I think I probably am playing better at tackle, but that doesn’t mean I can’t go over and play guard.”

