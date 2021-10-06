Jack Podlesny gets straight

They only get a handful of chances per game to prove their value. With those limited opportunities often comes a fear of failure.

Throughout the spring and summer, the Bulldogs have held "skull sessions" where teammates learn each other's motivation for playing the game. These are often centered around playing for family members or close friends.

Long snapper Payne Walker learned Podlesny is motivated by a strong pressure to succeed. As someone who also sees several plays a game on the field, Walker understands.

"He’s one of my good friends. We spend a lot of time together," Walker said. "You get a handful of shots, and you want to make it the best you can be."

Smart compared the life of a kicker to that of a major league hitter. There will be hot streaks and cold streaks, and the key is to stay in the middle as much as possible.

Early in the season, Podlesny's leg went cold. He missed short field goals in each of Georgia's first two games.

"He was like, ‘Yeah, I missed a couple, but there’s always going to be the next one,'" Walker said. "'When that comes up, I’m going to get it.’"

Since those first two contests, Podlesny has connected on all seven of his subsequent field goal attempts. He shoved aside the early struggles and has been a steady force in the kicking game for the Bulldogs.

Walker attributes that to several factors. He said Podlesny is one of the most focused and "clear-headed" players on the team. He also noted the Bulldog kicker is strong in his faith, which also helps him to not let bad outings linger.

Regardless, Podlesny has rebounded from a shaky start. He has returned to the form that saw him placed on scholarship following a game-winning boot in last year's Peach Bowl.

Smart is hoping he stays there for the duration of this campaign.

"He's been really consistent, just very thankful that, you know, he chose to come here as a walk-on and earn a scholarship because we'd be in a tough way without him,” Smart said.







