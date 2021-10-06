Wednesday News and Notes
Salyer sticking at left tackle?
So much for preseason predictions.
Before the season began, many figured that Jamaree Salyer’s tenure as the starting left tackle would soon be coming to an end. Nothing against Salyer; as Georgia’s most experienced and arguably most talented offensive lineman, the former five-star can play each position on the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
However, considering guard is his natural position, most prognosticators had Salyer moving inside soon after the season opener against Clemson was complete.
Five weeks later, Salyer remains at left tackle. Based on some recent comments by head coach Kirby Smart, he might not be moving at all.
During a recent interview, Smart told reporters that Salyer is playing left tackle better than guard. The former Pace Academy star agreed.
“I’d agree with that statement. For me, guard is more of a bending position, so I can definitely work on flexibility and stuff like that,” Salyer said after practice Wednesday. “I enjoy playing guard for sure. It’s my natural position, it’s where I feel more natural, body-wise and strength-wise, things like that. But I know if I need to go in and play guard I could. Obviously, coaches hold me to a high standard, being a senior. So yeah, I think I probably am playing better at tackle, but that doesn’t mean I can’t go over and play guard.”
It’s hard to argue.
Georgia’s offensive line has given up only two sacks heading into Saturday’s game at Auburn (3:30, CBS).
“I feel comfortable there; I feel comfortable anywhere on the line. If the team needs me to be a long snapper, I’ll be a long snapper,” said Salyer. “It doesn’t matter to me. I just want to help us win every game we play, and if that has me going in at center, guard or tackle, I’ll do it. I’ve repped at all five, and I’m very comfortable.”
There’s still a chance Salyer could move inside. However, that will depend on the progress of redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, who has seen his share of reps at left tackle grow in recent games.
Whatever happens, Salyer said he’s proud of the improvement he believes the line has made.
“I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve been able to finish games. We’ve been able to not have our defense go back out there,” Salyer said. “So, to me, I’m most proud of our ability to sustain, to be in shape, to have fourth-quarter shape. I know some games we didn’t play all four quarters, but the games we did, we finished the game for the defense, so we’re really excited about that.”
Kirby Smart during the SEC teleconference
Earlier Wednesday, head coach Kirby Smart took his weekly turn on the SEC teleconference. Below is what he had to say:
… Opening Statement: “We’re excited to be headed over to Auburn and play what we think is a really good football team. They won a big game on the road. I’ve known Coach [Bryan] Harsin for a long time; he does a tremendous job. It’s a really tough place to play. I’ve always thought that their stadium and the experiences I’ve had there—it's one of the toughest places to play in the conference.
"They’ve got tremendous fans, and our guys are going to have to be mentally prepared to go on the road in the SEC. That’s what we’ve spent a lot of time talking about this week with our guys. We’re excited about the opportunity.”
… On freshman wide receiver Jackson Meeks: “He’s a really good athlete. He’s got really good body control, he’s got great size, he’s a physical kid. And since being here, his pride in special teams, his pride in fighting to get on the field in the receiver room have been tremendous. He’s got a really good attitude. Since he got over here midyear, he’s proven to be a hard worker. We enjoy having him.”
… On the return game: “We’ve got a good unit there at kickoff return. We haven’t had many opportunities at kickoff return; a lot of people are hitting touchbacks, so we’re not getting a lot of opportunities there. At punt return, we’ve had some opportunities. We’ve been aggressive in terms of trying to block and hold guys up. We’ve had some very different looks by teams, rugby and kicking away from us. But Kearis (Jackson) is our punt returner still right now, and it’s not something we’re looking to change unless we have to, unless he goes down and is injured.”
… What does the defense needs to do to improve: “We’ve got to force some turnovers. We’ve got to tackle better, especially on the perimeter and the secondary, and we’ve got to do a much better job of gap control up front. That’s the biggest thing we can improve on, and those things come through opportunities. We’ve got an opportunity this Saturday. But we’ve got to stay away from explosives in terms of the ball down the field.”
… More on the noise at Jordan-Hare: “It’s extremely loud, and most places in the SEC are. They have an incredible ability to affect the game with the energy they bring. But we’re going to play the 11 guys on the field with our 11 guys, try to focus on that and prepare the best we can for that environment.”
… On the running game and it being a breakout week: “No, you always try and take what the defense gives you. That was part of our game plan. That’s why we have meetings all week to prepare, to put ideas together. Sometimes your ideas work, sometimes they don’t, so you’ve got to have another plan if things aren’t going like they should. That’s what you spend all off-season doing. We didn’t do anything different in terms of our base run game; it was just doing it more often and trying to have success doing it.”