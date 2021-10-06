Wednesday News and Notes

So much for preseason predictions.

Before the season began, many figured that Jamaree Salyer’s tenure as the starting left tackle would soon be coming to an end. Nothing against Salyer; as Georgia’s most experienced and arguably most talented offensive lineman, the former five-star can play each position on the Bulldogs’ offensive line.

However, considering guard is his natural position, most prognosticators had Salyer moving inside soon after the season opener against Clemson was complete.

Five weeks later, Salyer remains at left tackle. Based on some recent comments by head coach Kirby Smart, he might not be moving at all.

During a recent interview, Smart told reporters that Salyer is playing left tackle better than guard. The former Pace Academy star agreed.

“I’d agree with that statement. For me, guard is more of a bending position, so I can definitely work on flexibility and stuff like that,” Salyer said after practice Wednesday. “I enjoy playing guard for sure. It’s my natural position, it’s where I feel more natural, body-wise and strength-wise, things like that. But I know if I need to go in and play guard I could. Obviously, coaches hold me to a high standard, being a senior. So yeah, I think I probably am playing better at tackle, but that doesn’t mean I can’t go over and play guard.”

It’s hard to argue.

Georgia’s offensive line has given up only two sacks heading into Saturday’s game at Auburn (3:30, CBS).

“I feel comfortable there; I feel comfortable anywhere on the line. If the team needs me to be a long snapper, I’ll be a long snapper,” said Salyer. “It doesn’t matter to me. I just want to help us win every game we play, and if that has me going in at center, guard or tackle, I’ll do it. I’ve repped at all five, and I’m very comfortable.”

There’s still a chance Salyer could move inside. However, that will depend on the progress of redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, who has seen his share of reps at left tackle grow in recent games.

Whatever happens, Salyer said he’s proud of the improvement he believes the line has made.

“I’m most proud of the fact that we’ve been able to finish games. We’ve been able to not have our defense go back out there,” Salyer said. “So, to me, I’m most proud of our ability to sustain, to be in shape, to have fourth-quarter shape. I know some games we didn’t play all four quarters, but the games we did, we finished the game for the defense, so we’re really excited about that.”