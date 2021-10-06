Auburn's Harsin wary of Georgia's offensive personnel

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin acknowledges that even the slightest bit of uncertainty requires his defensive assistants to prepare for both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett.

While those plans would certainly differ depending on who’s in the game, Harsin said it’s going to be just as important for his defense to pay close attention to Georgia’s other offensive personnel as well.

“You ask that question, are there two separate game plans—but you have a game plan, and I think you understand there’s different players, and it’s not just the quarterbacks,” Harsin said. “I mean, look at when they put different tight ends in the game, when they put different tailbacks in the game. There’s things that, from a defensive standpoint, you need to be ready for, when they’re utilizing different personnel.”

Harsin has been impressed by what he’s seen.

Although Georgia's NCAA-leading defense gets most of the attention, the Bulldogs’ offense under Todd Monken has started to gel since failing to score an offensive touchdown in the opener against Clemson. The Bulldogs rank third in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 41 points per game.

“I don’t know what their offensive game plan’s going to be against us. They seem to be a team that they got a good balance, they got good personnel, and they got two really good quarterbacks, and they’re able to get guys the ball,” Harsin said. “So, that’s running, throwing—we’re ready for all those things, or will be by the end of the week.”

Although all signs point to Bennett starting his second straight game, UGA head coach Kirby Smart has not made it official. Daniels did begin a series of soft tossing on Tuesday, and according to sources, his injured lat is feeling better than it did a week ago.

“Stetson’s a savvy vet. He understands the defenses, he’s very intelligent, and a lot of the football he’s had to learn is through other quarterbacks by sitting back and watching them,” Smart said. “I think he enjoys getting an opportunity to go out there and do the things he's done.”

For those who forget, Bennett made his first career start last year against Auburn and responded by completing 17 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown, to help pace the Bulldogs past the Tigers, 27-6.

If called upon again, Smart will have complete confidence in Bennett.

“I mean, Stetson’s got thick skin. He’s a tough kid,” Smart said. “He’s got good moxy and good confidence, good composure. You don't see him real rattled very often. He handles success and ups and downs really well, so I think he has got good wiring for a quarterback.”

Whoever is under center, Harsin said it will be up to his defense to find the answers.

“What are we doing? Where do we need to be? What’s our process and communication each and every play?” Harsin said. “How do we get ourselves lined up and ready to go out there and just get all 11 guys doing their job in the game? That’s going to be the most important thing on that side of the ball.”