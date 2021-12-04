The Daily Recap: UGA's three keys to victory against Alabama

Here is the Dec. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to victory

Anthony Dasher detailed what he believes are Georgia’s three keys to victory in Saturday’s SEC Championship against Alabama.

They are the following:

Contain Bryce Young, eliminate big plays: It’s absolutely no secret that keeping the talented redshirt freshman under some semblance of control will be key to Georgia winning the game. Young has two of the game’s more dynamic receivers in John Metchie and Jameson Williams. Smart describes Young as a point guard in basketball, and that’s apropos, considering his talent for dishing the football to a variety of targets. If there’s a concern, however, it’s the fact Alabama’s offense has given up 36 sacks. Considering the Bulldogs have sacked opposing QBs 41 times, that’s a weakness Georgia will look to exploit to keep Young off his game.

Account for Will Anderson: On the flip side, Georgia’s offensive line must contend with Anderson, arguably the best defensive player in the entire country. Anderson plays the same jack position that Nolan Smith plays for the Bulldogs, and he’s racked up some video game-type numbers with 30.5 tackles for loss, including 14.5 sacks. Smart would love to keep Anderson at bay with one of his tackles, but don’t be surprised if tight end Darnell Washington is asked to help with the contain. Either way, keeping Anderson from giving quarterback Stetson Bennett a hard time will be paramount.

Stay poised: There’s obviously a lot at stake. It’s the SEC Championship, for crying out loud. One mistake here, one mistake there, can mean the difference in the game. Other than the opener against Clemson, the Bulldogs have not exactly been stressed en route to finishing 12-0. Alabama will be the best offense Georgia has faced, and figure to be the biggest test for the Bulldogs all year. Offensively, Bennett just needs to run the offense as he has in his nine previous starts. Do that, eliminate mistakes, and Georgia’s chances obviously go way up.

Avoid a fourth second-half collapse

Georgia held a halftime lead in each of the three previous meetings against Alabama. In each game, the Bulldogs lost the lead and lost the game over the course of the second half. That has to change if Georgia is to finally get over the hump and defeat the Crimson Tide.

Staff predictions

Eleven of the 12 UGASports.com staffers believe Georgia not only wins but covers the 6.5-point spread against Alabama. Among those expecting Georgia to win by a touchdown or more is Brent Rollins, who is predicting a 30-19 victory.

"Stetson Bennett has greatly improved. Alabama’s offensive line is not like a year ago and Najee Harris isn’t showing up," Rollins wrote. "Georgia’s front six took a major leap forward. In the end, though, this game will be different from last year because of two players — Patrick Surtain and Brock Bowers. Surtain’s lockdown ability on the outside made the Tide’s defense a year ago and he’s obviously now in Denver having a great rookie season. The other is Bowers, whose ability and the matchup problems he creates combined with Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick give Georgia something no one else in the country has. Much like a year ago, the better team wins the game in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs push the Tide out of the playoffs.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down Saturday’s matchup between Georgia and Alabama by using the players’ Pro Football Focus season grades. Smallwood noted that the Crimson Tide could have some trouble if running back Brian Robinson is unavailable to play.

“If Brian Robinson can not play on Saturday the Crimson Tide will be down to one scholarship running back in the game,” Smallwood wote. “That would be Trey Sanders who is also coming off a substantial injury and only has 50 rushing attempts on the season. Sanders has averaged 4.4 yards per attempt with one touchdown on the season. If Alabama is not a threat to run, this Bulldogs' defense will make it very tough on the Tide to move the ball.

“Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is going to have to be creative on Saturday. Designed quarterback rushes have not really been a part of Alabama's offense this season but that might have to change to keep the Bulldogs honest. Screens could also be a strategy that could slow the Bulldogs' pursuit. If Alabama drops back and throws it 50 times, I believe the Tide will struggle to win the game. It will be interesting how O'Brien approaches this game from a schematic standpoint.”

Star ratings

Adam Gorney took a look at how many four- and five-star players are on both Georgia and Alabama. As far as five-star players, Georgia has 17 on the roster and Alabama has 11.

“Both teams are absolutely loaded with five-star talent, but the Bulldogs have pulled ahead in recent years and have five-stars all over the field, especially in the backfield and along the offensive line,” Gorney wrote. “Some are producing and some are not, and some are still behind others waiting their turn. Nolan Smith is having a big year on defense and Zamir White and James Cook are performing well out of the backfield.

“For Alabama, Bryce Young is having a Heisman-worthy season with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions heading into the SEC Championship Game. Will Anderson is also dominant along the defensive line with an incredible 30.5 tackles for loss, including 14.5 sacks. Evan Neal will arguably be the first offensive lineman drafted.”

