SEC Championship Preview
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 12-0, Alabama 11-1
TV/RADIO: CBS (Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler, Jamie Erdhal); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); National Radio (Westwood One, Mike Watts, Derek Rackley, Olivia Dekker); Sirius/XM/Internet: 81/81/81
Players to watch
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, WR AD Mitchell, Jermaine Burton, WR George Pickens, TE Darnell Washington, TE Brock Bowers, LT Jamaree Salyer, NG Jordan Davis, DE Travon Walker, DT Devonte Wyatt, DL Jalen Carter, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, LB Channing Tindall, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Kelee Ringo, S Christopher Smith, S Lewis Cine, K Jack Podlesny, P Jake Camarda.
Alabama: QB Bryce Young, RB Brian Robinson, LT Evan Neal, WR Jameson Williams, WR John Metchie, NG DJ Dale, Mike Henry To’oTo’o, Will Christian Harris, Jack Will Anderson, CB Josh Jobe, FS Jordan Battle
The Game
There’s honestly no point in pouring on any more hype for what’s going to take place Saturday afternoon at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Kirby Smart said it himself.
The SEC football championship is one of the premiere events in sports, not just college but on the professional level. That’s particularly true when you’re talking about the collision between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 Alabama.
It’s already been an amazing season for the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s defense has truly been a once-in-a-generation group, as Kirby Smart’s squad has made it look amazingly easy, finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1982.
Standing in the way: old nemesis Alabama.
The Crimson Tide has been the standard by which all other teams are judged. Georgia has come close before.
Everyone remembers what happened when the two programs met for the 2017 national championship. The 2012 and 2018 SEC Championships also could have gone either way.
Six straight wins by Alabama over Georgia is another stat Bulldog fans can recite by heart.
However, as linebacker Nakobe Dean reminded the media earlier this week, those were different teams with different players.
The 2021 edition of the Georgia Bulldogs has been on a season-long journey of greatness. Elite has been a word you’ve no doubt heard Smart and players use with regularity.
Saturday, the Bulldogs have a chance to prove it. Smart believes his team is ready. We’re about to find out whether he's right.
Three keys for the Bulldogs
Contain Bryce Young, eliminate big plays: It’s absolutely no secret that keeping the talented redshirt freshman under some semblance of control will be key to Georgia winning the game. Young has two of the game’s more dynamic receivers in John Metchie and Jameson Williams. Smart describes Young as a point guard in basketball, and that’s apropos, considering his talent for dishing the football to a variety of targets. If there’s a concern, however, it’s the fact Alabama’s offense has given up 36 sacks. Considering the Bulldogs have sacked opposing QBs 41 times, that’s a weakness Georgia will look to exploit to keep Young off his game.
Account for Will Anderson: On the flip side, Georgia’s offensive line must contend with Anderson, arguably the best defensive player in the entire country. Anderson plays the same jack position that Nolan Smith plays for the Bulldogs, and he’s racked up some video game-type numbers with 30.5 tackles for loss, including 14.5 sacks. Smart would love to keep Anderson at bay with one of his tackles, but don’t be surprised if tight end Darnell Washington is asked to help with the contain. Either way, keeping Anderson from giving quarterback Stetson Bennett a hard time will be paramount.
Stay poised: There’s obviously a lot at stake. It’s the SEC Championship, for crying out loud. One mistake here, one mistake there, can mean the difference in the game. Other than the opener against Clemson, the Bulldogs have not exactly been stressed en route to finishing 12-0. Alabama will be the best offense Georgia has faced, and figure to be the biggest test for the Bulldogs all year. Offensively, quarterback Stetson Bennett just needs to run the offense as he has in his nine previous starts. Do that, eliminate mistakes, and Georgia’s chances obviously go way up.
Injury Update
WR Arian Smith (out): Smith suffered a broken leg in practice and is out for the year.
WR Kearis Jackson (probable): Smart said on Monday that Jackson (ribs) was feeling much better and is expected to play.
OT Jamaree Salyer (questionable): Salyer was back at practice this week and Smart hopes he will be able to play.
DB Chris Smith (questionable): Smith has missed the past two games and tweaked his knee. He returned to practice, and Smart hopes he will be a go.
RB Kendall Milton (questionable): Smart hopes Milton (MCL, non-surgical) will be able to play for the first time in six weeks.
WR Justin Robinson (questionable): Robinson is questionable with a hamstring injury.
OL Tate Ratledge (out): Out for the year with Lisfranc injury.
DB Tykee Smith (out): Out for the year with a torn ACL.
LB Trezman Marshall (out): Marshall will miss the year with a knee injury.
LB Rian Davis (out): Davis will miss the year with a quad injury.
CB Jalen Kimber (out): Kimber is out for the year with a shoulder injury.
Prediction
I’ve said all along there’s a different vibe about this Georgia team. This is something I truly believe.
We can talk all day about how great the defense is. It truly is generational. But that’s not the biggest reason I feel the way I do. There just seems to be something special inside each and every one of these players, and that’s why I firmly believe Saturday’s SEC Championship is the first step to what’s going to be an unforgettable post-season: Prediction: Georgia 31, Alabama 17.