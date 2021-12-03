SEC Championship Preview

There’s honestly no point in pouring on any more hype for what’s going to take place Saturday afternoon at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Kirby Smart said it himself.

The SEC football championship is one of the premiere events in sports, not just college but on the professional level. That’s particularly true when you’re talking about the collision between top-ranked Georgia and No. 3 Alabama.

It’s already been an amazing season for the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s defense has truly been a once-in-a-generation group, as Kirby Smart’s squad has made it look amazingly easy, finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1982.

Standing in the way: old nemesis Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has been the standard by which all other teams are judged. Georgia has come close before.

Everyone remembers what happened when the two programs met for the 2017 national championship. The 2012 and 2018 SEC Championships also could have gone either way.

Six straight wins by Alabama over Georgia is another stat Bulldog fans can recite by heart.

However, as linebacker Nakobe Dean reminded the media earlier this week, those were different teams with different players.

The 2021 edition of the Georgia Bulldogs has been on a season-long journey of greatness. Elite has been a word you’ve no doubt heard Smart and players use with regularity.

Saturday, the Bulldogs have a chance to prove it. Smart believes his team is ready. We’re about to find out whether he's right.