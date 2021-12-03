UGA vs. Alabama: Breaking down the rosters' star rankings
Alabama and Georgia have dominated the team recruiting rankings and their on-field success reflects that. On Saturday, the two SEC powers will play for the conference championship. Here is a breakdown of the two rosters and which team leads in star rankings.
*****
*****
*****
FIVE-STAR PLAYERS
Georgia (17): Darnell Washington, George Pickens, Kendall Milton, Zamir White, James Cook, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Derion Kendrick, Brock Vandagriff, Arik Gilbert, JT Daniels, Adam Anderson, Tate Ratledge, Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims, Jamaree Salyer, Clay Webb
Alabama (11): Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Trey Sanders, Bryce Young, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton, Tommy Brockermeyer, Evan Neal, Will Anderson, Demouy Kennedy, Chris Braswell, JC Latham
Overview: Both teams are absolutely loaded with five-star talent, but the Bulldogs have pulled ahead in recent years and have five-stars all over the field, especially in the backfield and along the offensive line. Some are producing and some are not, and some are still behind others waiting their turn. Nolan Smith is having a big year on defense and Zamir White and James Cook are performing well out of the backfield.
For Alabama, Bryce Young is having a Heisman-worthy season with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions heading into the SEC Championship Game. Will Anderson is also dominant along the defensive line with an incredible 30.5 tackles for loss, including 14.5 sacks. Evan Neal will arguably be the first offensive lineman drafted.
*****
FOUR-STAR PLAYERS
Alabama (60): Jameson Williams, Demarcco Hellams, Jalen Milroe, Daniel Wright, Terrence Ferguson, Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Deontae Lawson, Damon Payne, Kendrick Blackshire, Quandarrius Robinson, Shane Lee, Ian Jackson, Chris Allen, Brian Robinson, Devonta Smith, Josh Jobe, King Mwikuta, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Javon Baker, Ja’Corey Brooks, Christian Harris, John Metchie, Jordan Battle, JoJo Earle, Henry To’oto’o, Traeshon Holden, Kristian Story, Terrion Arnold, Christian Leary, Malachi Moore, Brian Branch, Paul Tyson, Slade Bolden, LaBryan Ray, James Brockermeyer, Braylen Ingraham, Emil Ekiyor, Timothy Smith, Jahleel Billingsley, Keanu Koht, Drew Sanders, Jase McClellan, Major Tennison, Stephon Wynn, Monkell Goodwine, Tim Keenan, Jamil Burroughs, Justin Eboigbe, Jah-Marien Latham, Byron Young, Agiye Hall, Kendall Randolph, Amari Kight, Cameron Latu, Phidarian Mathis, Kaine Williams, Jahquez Robinson, Tommy Brown, Roydell Williams
Georgia (49): Rian Davis, Brock Bowers, Arian Smith, Warren McClendon, Lovasea Carroll, Sedrick Van Pran, Xavian Sorey, Adonai Mitchell, Carson Beck, Trezmen Marshall, Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean, Nyland Green, Smael Mondon, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Kimber, Kenny McIntosh, Jermaine Burton, Quay Walker, Dominick Blaylock, Mekhail Sherman, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Micah Morris, Austin Blaske, Channing Tindall, Travon Walker, Dylan Fairchild, Tymon Mitchell, Julian Rochester, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Jonathan Jefferson, Devonte Wyatt, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson, Jordan Davis, Warren Ericson, Marcus Rosemy, David Daniel, Robert Beal, John FitzPatrick, Jalen Carter, Daijun Edwards, Chad Lindberg, Kearis Jackson, Nazir Stackhouse, Justin Robinson, Tykee Smith, Christopher Smith, William Poole
Overview: Alabama’s top running back, Brian Robinson, and top two receivers, John Metchie and Jameson Williams, were all four-star prospects, along with leading tackler Henry To’oto’o, a transfer from Tennessee. Elite four-stars, many of whom could have been five-stars based on their college performance and NFL Draft projection, are productive across the board for the Crimson Tide.
Looking back, four-star Brock Bowers is playing much better so far in his career than the eighth-best tight end in the 2021 class, leading the Bulldogs with 37 catches for 652 yards and 10 touchdowns. Former four-stars Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine and Quay Walker lead Georgia in tackles, and Dean also has five sacks.
*****
THREE-STAR PLAYERS
Georgia (18): Ameer Speed, Brett Seither, Jared Zirkel, Jake Camarda, Tramel Walthour, Ryland Goede, Ladd McConkey, Jackson Meeks, Javon Bullard, Chaz Chambliss, Latavious Brini, Cameron Kinnie, Justin Shaffer, Xavier Truss, Owen Condon, Devin Willock, Marlin Dean, Jared Wilson
Alabama (12): Khyree Jackson, Thaiu Jones-Bell, DJ Dale, Anquin Barnes, Jaeden Roberts, Caden Clark, Will Reichard, Damieon George, Seth McLaughlin, Chris Owens, Robbie Ouzts, Tanner Bowles
Overview: For Georgia, Ladd McConkey leads all receivers and is a top target in the Bulldogs’ offense. Defensive back Latavious Brini has 38 tackles and has totaled eight pass breakups, tied for the team lead. Damieon George is a major contributor along the offensive line for the Crimson Tide.
*****
THE REST
The biggest miss in the recruiting rankings when it comes to the SEC Championship Game is that Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was a two-star. So far this season, he’s completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,985 yards with 21 touchdowns and five picks for the nation's No. 1 team.