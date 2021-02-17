UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA's potential game-changer on the DL

The Daily Recap: UGA's potential game-changer on the DL
What the defensive line will look like
Anthony Dasher continued his UGA position group series with his latest story being on the defensive line. With Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt leading the way, this group should be exceptionally strong up front.
“Game-changing nose tackles are rare, and Davis has a chance to be the best in the SEC, providing he can stay healthy,” Dasher wrote. “Assuming he does, Davis will receive most of the reps. But the Bulldogs have others who can slide in and play the role as well. Included in that group is Wyatt, who started all 10 games at defensive tackle, and sophomore Nazir Stackhouse, who is also expected to cross-train at nose and defensive tackle.
“Redshirt sophomore Tymon Mitchell and incoming freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will be two other names to watch.”
At defensive end, Dasher noted that Travon Walker will slide in as a starter now that Malik Herring is beginning his professional career.
Fairchild’s second unbeaten season
Over the past two years, Dylan Fairchild has dominated wrestling at the Class 7A level. Ever since he lost in the state tournament as a sophomore, the West Forsyth standout has won 69 consecutive matches and two championships.
He completed his title defense in only 25 seconds this past Saturday in Macon.
“Winning those two championships was a big deal for me, because I wanted to leave my legacy for the future of the team,” Fairchild said. “It hasn’t sunk in that I’m done, because I’ve been doing this for so long, since I was 5 or 6 years old. I don’t think I’ll realize I’m done wrestling until this time next year when I’m not wrestling. But I’m really happy things worked out the way they did. As a team, we worked very hard. I’m happy I get to leave my legacy the way that I did.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss the expectations building for Georgia's offense for the 2021 season. This includes a lot of talk about JT Daniels and the wide receiver group. The guys also discuss Gus Malzahn's hire at UCF. The show wraps with questions from the Vent and happy birthday wishes for Radi!
Hoops: Georgia rallies to beat Missouri
Georgia got Missouri in foul trouble early, which sparked a rally from 13 points down to end up with an 80-70 win.
Justin Kier scored 16 points, which included a 3-pointer where he turned to celebrate with the Georgia sideline before the ball fell through the hoop.
“I knew it was good,” Kier said. “Sahvir, he found me in transition. He draws so much when he attacks the paint. That felt really, really good, and I knew that was going in. I wanted to get us energized and have the people in (Stegeman Coliseum) get energized. Once that happened, we went on a run. I just tried to do what I do and knock down the shots I can knock down, and help this team every single day.”
Baseball: TrackMan changes the game
Dasher wrote about the new technology of TrackMan and how it is helping the Georgia baseball team with its pitchers. In essence, TrackMan allows coaches to “measure spin rate, spin axis, and release angle, thanks to an ‘edgeochronic’ camera that can provide 1,000 frames per second,” Dasher wrote.
“The way I was coaching 25 years ago is certainly not the way we’re coaching now. The thing I think I really enjoy—and I’ve found myself trying to allot some more time during practice for this kind of stuff—is just the pitch design,” Georgia pitching coach Sean Kenny said. “Just the feedback you can get, not just from the Trackman but the edgeochronic camera, which gives you 1,000 frames per second. You can see the spin right out of their hand, and that's what we're coaching to now. You can see it. It’s unbelievable.”
New offer
Blessed to have Earned an offer from The University of Georgia🐶! @GeorgiaFootball @Coach_Addae @FLCoachT @AD_Nice3 @seanmoorer5 @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/pchBnL9C0J— Azareyeh Thomas (@Azareyehthomas) February 16, 2021
This should be good
📢MARRIED TO THE GAME ALERT! We are working on 1200 projects at once in the @11AliveSports dept so sorry for the delay! THRILLED to have @KirbySmartUGA's wife Mary Beth on. She's incredible. New episode dropping Th everywhere! #11Alive #UGA— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 16, 2021
She crushed this game BTW. pic.twitter.com/gkz97Q18D1
Happy Mardi Gras
🔴&⚫️ beads for everyone‼️— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 16, 2021
Happy #MardiGras 🎉#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/8BqQv4pqCx
