UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA's potential game-changer on the DL

Here's the Feb. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What the defensive line will look like

Anthony Dasher continued his UGA position group series with his latest story being on the defensive line. With Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt leading the way, this group should be exceptionally strong up front.

“Game-changing nose tackles are rare, and Davis has a chance to be the best in the SEC, providing he can stay healthy,” Dasher wrote. “Assuming he does, Davis will receive most of the reps. But the Bulldogs have others who can slide in and play the role as well. Included in that group is Wyatt, who started all 10 games at defensive tackle, and sophomore Nazir Stackhouse, who is also expected to cross-train at nose and defensive tackle.

“Redshirt sophomore Tymon Mitchell and incoming freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will be two other names to watch.”

At defensive end, Dasher noted that Travon Walker will slide in as a starter now that Malik Herring is beginning his professional career.

Fairchild’s second unbeaten season

Over the past two years, Dylan Fairchild has dominated wrestling at the Class 7A level. Ever since he lost in the state tournament as a sophomore, the West Forsyth standout has won 69 consecutive matches and two championships.

He completed his title defense in only 25 seconds this past Saturday in Macon.

“Winning those two championships was a big deal for me, because I wanted to leave my legacy for the future of the team,” Fairchild said. “It hasn’t sunk in that I’m done, because I’ve been doing this for so long, since I was 5 or 6 years old. I don’t think I’ll realize I’m done wrestling until this time next year when I’m not wrestling. But I’m really happy things worked out the way they did. As a team, we worked very hard. I’m happy I get to leave my legacy the way that I did.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss the expectations building for Georgia's offense for the 2021 season. This includes a lot of talk about JT Daniels and the wide receiver group. The guys also discuss Gus Malzahn's hire at UCF. The show wraps with questions from the Vent and happy birthday wishes for Radi!