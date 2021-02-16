UGASports - PODCAST: JT Daniels for two more years and other questions

PODCAST: JT Daniels for two more years and other questions
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss the expectations building for Georgia's offense for the 2021 season. This includes a lot of talk about JT Daniels and the wide receiver group. The guys also discuss Gus Malzahn's hire at UCF. The show wraps with questions from the Vent and happy birthday wishes for Radi!
