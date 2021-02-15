“When you have coached as long as I have, when you get new toys it (TrackMan) gives you a little extra juice. I love that thing."

Awesome and game changing.

Those are just two of the descriptions offered by Georgia pitching coach Sean Kenny to explain the Bulldogs’ new TrackMan Portable, essentially a 3D Doppler radar system that has become the rage not only for top Division I programs, like Georgia, but for all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

“When you've coached as long as I have, when you get new toys, it gives you a little extra juice. I love that thing,” Kenny said. “The Trackman guys have been awesome walking us through, but the really cool core of analytics people—our students—love it. We all love the new toys.”

Basically, TrackMan does precisely what the name implies: it allows pitching coaches such as Kenny to measure spin rate, spin axis, and release angle, thanks to an "edgeochronic" camera that can provide 1,000 frames per second.

For hitters, launch angle, launch, and contact depth are among the areas which can now be measured.

“The way I was coaching 25 years ago is certainly not the way we’re coaching now. The thing I think I really enjoy—and I’ve found myself trying to allot some more time during practice for this kind of stuff—is just the pitch design,” Kenny said. “Just the feedback you can get, not just from the Trackman but the edgeoch,ronic camera, which gives you 1,000 frames per second. You can see the spin right out of their hand, and that's what we're coaching to now. You can see it. It’s unbelievable.”

TrackMan also helps pinpoint a specific pitcher’s strengths. In some instances, it's also changed the way pitching coaches like Kenny are coaching their pitchers.

“Simply put, it’s helped us put guys in different buckets,” Kenny said. “Where the game has changed, I spent 20 years telling guys they’ve got to pitch down in the zone. Well, that’s actually wrong, and you didn’t know it was wrong until you got data to back it up.”

A former catcher, Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin, explained what Kenny means.

“What we found out is there are certain kinds of pitchers that don’t need to throw the ball down, so the analytics play that out with guys that have vertical break. The ball ends up being a lot higher than where they're supposed to end up, and that’s why you see a lot of guys that throw high fastballs that, for some reason, hitters can’t hit,” Stricklin said. “They swing and miss, even though it might be 88, 89 mph. It looks hittable, but it’s not, and now we’re getting information that kind of confirms that it’s going to be better for this particular pitcher to throw up in the zone.”

Bulldog junior C.J. Smith said he has already been able to tell how TrackMan has helped to improve his game.

“For me, it’s kind of funny, because it’s just another thing to show I don’t throw that hard. But no, it has been fun to work on stuff,” Smith said. “My two-seam, I’ve been able to work on more horizontal, more side-to-side movement, and get more of a true sinker. So that’s been fun for me to get into the technology. It’s crazy to me that we have something like that. The technology we have is just out of this world.”