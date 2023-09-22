Here is the Sept. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

UAB has ‘underperformed’

Anthony Dasher caught up with AL.com’s Evan Dudley, who covers Georgia’s next opponent, UAB. In Dudley’s assessment, the Blazers have not performed up to their potential through three games.

“They have overwhelmingly underperformed this season. Not much can be gained from the opener,” Dudley said. “The Blazers faced a run-heavy FCS team that passed only six times. But UAB's defense gave up almost 350 passing yards at Georgia Southern and more than 300 yards on the ground against the Ragin' Cajuns.”

Prior to the year kicking off, Dudley expected more – even with a new head coach joining the program in Trent Dilfer.

“Before the season, the experience that UAB returned was thought to be valuable enough to get the Blazers to 3-0 before heading to Athens,” Dudley said. “The primary concerns are the offensive and defensive lines. The season could spiral if there is not significant improvement made by both.”

Score predictions

Through three weeks, Georgia has yet to cover the spread. Granted the spreads have been quite large. Even last week’s against South Carolina was 27.5 points.

Against UAB, the Bulldogs are favored by 41.5 points. Radi Nabulsi does not think Georgia will cover that large of a number.

“Georgia won't cover that big of a spread. They can but I just don't see Smart leaving the starters in long enough to do so,” Nabulsi said. “I can see a score of 45 to 7. Maybe this is the week UGA gets a shut out or Mike Bobo runs enough play-action to score 59. I just want to see it first.

I agree with the boss. I have Georgia winning 38-3.

Also on UGASports

