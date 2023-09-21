To do that, we check in with our friend Evan Dudle y of AL.com .

We continue our opposition research series by taking at look at UAB, which rolls into Sanford Stadium Saturday night at 7:30 (ESPN) to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs.

What's the biggest change that Coach Dilfer has brought to the program since taking over?

Dudley: “The offensive overhaul is the most obvious. UAB has transformed from one of the best-rushing offenses in the nation to one of the most high-volume passing attacks this season. Dilfer also brings new eyes to the program based on his relationships with ESPN.”

Jacob Zeno has certainly shown what he's capable of. What have been your initial impressions of him this year?

Dudley: “Zeno can definitely sling the ball around but has made mistakes at critical times in both of UAB's losses. Louisiana brought a heavy pass rush last week, and Zeno was visibly rattled and bounced around the pocket a bit too much at times. Given time by his offensive line, Zeno has the talent and ability to shred defenses.”

What's been your take on the way the defense has played thus far?

Dudley: “They have overwhelmingly underperformed this season. Not much can be gained from the opener. the Blazers faced a run-heavy FCS team that passed only six times. But UAB's defense gave up almost 350 passing yards at Georgia Southern and more than 300 yards on the ground against the Ragin' Cajuns.”

Although it's just three games in, has your opinion changed in any way, shape, or form regarding what kind of season the Blazers can have?

Dudley: “Yes. Before the season, the experience that UAB returned was thought to be valuable enough to get the Blazers to 3-0 before heading to Athens. The primary concerns are the offensive and defensive lines. The season could spiral if there is not significant improvement made by both.”

What kind of pressure do you feel UAB can put on Georgia Saturday? How do you see the game going down?

Dudley: “Georgia has a lot of injuries, but its depth will win the day. UAB has shown no evidence of punching up to the Bulldogs, but anything can change in a week. Just not this one. Georgia rolls in this one.”