1 – Yes/No - Will Georgia allow a reception for 30 or more yards?

(UAB has 3 for 30+ yards this season and another for 29)

2 – Will Georgia have a player with both a receiving TD and a rushing TD?

(UGA has not had a player do both in the same game so far – happened 5 times in 2022)

3 – Over/Under - Georgia will have 2.0 interceptions on defense.

(Georgia leads the SEC in interceptions with 6 and UAB has thrown 3 this season)

4 – Yes/No - At least one Georgia player will have 2.0 sacks or more

(Georgia has 4 sacks as a team)