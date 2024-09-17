WATCH: Trevor Etienne, Jalon Walker, and Chaz Chambliss

TREVOR ETIENNE

0:00 – How do you evaluate yourself after your first two games with Georgia? 0:33 – Why are you so comfortable and being a leader, especially since you are coming from a different team? 1:12 – Briefly explain what happened after the discipline after your arrest? 1:49 – What lessons have you learned from your brother? 2:12 – Did you talk to Daniel Harris and others after his reckless driving incident? 2:53 – What have you seen from the freshmen running backs? 3:13 – What areas do you want to see improved on the offense? 3:33 – What makes the Georgia program unique? 3:53 – What is it like to see your team doing well and your former team struggling? 4:20 – What made Georgia the right pick in the portal? 4:36 – What did you see from Carson Beck after struggling early on against Kentucky? 4:59 – What changed on the team’s offense throughout the game, and how is your injury? 5:19 – What do you see on Nate Frazier? 5:39 – What stands out to you about the offense? 6:03 – What impact did it have not being able to play against Clemson?

On his leadership on the team… “I kind of look at myself as an older guy on the team, being a junior now. This team, the guys embraced me here. I feel like with them being welcoming, opening up, allowing me in their locker room, and being able to be a part of their brotherhood is the reason why I feel comfortable being around those guys.”

On what his brother has taught him about the running back position… “I definitely learned a lot. I learned how to study the game and how to become a student of the game. Something I said in other interviews is that he always told me ‘Don’t worry about leaving a legacy, live a legacy.’ That’s something I take with me and carry with me through life.”

On what stands out about the offense after watching film… “Like I said earlier, just execution. We just want to execute the plays better. There is no perfect play but there is perfect execution of the play. If we can go out there and execute every play to the best we can, that will put our team in a better situation.”

JALON WALKER

0:00 – What did you hear about your roughing the passer call? 0:49 – How do you put things like that behind you? 1:20 – Talk about Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins 1:46 – Talk about applying pressure to a quarterback 2:10 – What does the defense need to improve on? 2:41 – What do you think of when you get high praise from others including NFL players? 3:15 – What is a film session like after a game like that? 3:44 – Your level of play with Mykel Williams being out 4:07 – How much have you watched last season’s Alabama game? 4:37 – What is it like going against Trevor Etienne in practice? 5:20 – What is the key of having an effective pass rush against a player like Jalen Milroe? 5:52 – What does it say about the team’s defense on the way it finished against Kentucky?

On the roughing the passer penalty against Kentucky… “Mid game I was full of frustration, but I realized it’s football. It’s just a game that we’re protecting our quarterback a little more. They said the way I was driving him into the ground I landed on top of him, which caused a personal foul. So, I know now, but I mean it was a bang-bang play. I feel like it was a judgment play, but we move on and fight to the next day.”

On dealing with frustration during the game… “I don’t sit too long on it. I just really go to the next play, try to make up for it. I’m not a guy who sits and thinks about the plays before. There’s so much going on to just worry about one play that’s in the past and that you can’t change. I preach to my teammates ‘next play, next play’, so we just got to get past it. It is what it is.”

On how he has evolved as a pass rusher… “I feel like I’m just playing football out there. When the opportunity is gifted to me, I go get it. That’s just what I do. Being a high motor player, I like to go get the quarterback. Once I get the opportunity, the shot to do it, I’ll just do it.”

CHAZ CHAMBLISS

