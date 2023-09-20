When Georgia takes the field on Saturday night against UAB it will be Kirby Smart’s 100th game as Georgia head coach. Only three head coaches have led Georgia in 100 or more games (Vince Dooley, Wally Butts and Mark Richt); a fourth coached exactly 99 games (Harry Mehre). The Bulldogs have started 3-0 in all eight of Smart’s seasons. The Dawgs struggled to score early last week and trailed 14-3 at the half. It was Georgia’s first game with just three first-half points since putting up three against LSU in the 2019 SEC Championship. The second half, the Bulldogs turned it around by scoring 21 unanswered points, winning 24-14 over the Gamecocks. The 24 points was one of the fewest totals by the Bulldogs since their championship run began in 2021.

Fewest Points by Georgia (2021 to Present) Season Points Result vs Clemson 2021 10 Won 10-3 at Kentucky 2022 16 Won 16-6 vs Alabama 2021 SEC Championship 24 Lost 41-24 vs South Carolina 2023 24 Won 24-14 at Missouri 2022 26 Won 26-22 vs Tennessee 2022 27 Won 27-13

The game marked the first time Georgia trailed at the half by ten or more points, then won by ten or more points, since defeating Vanderbilt 27-17 (trailing 17-3 at half). Georgia will be facing UAB for the fourth time in school history. The Dawgs have won all three previous meetings by a combined score of 106 to 20, including a 56-7 win in 2021. In that game, Carson Beck threw his first career touchdown pass (a 12-yard pass to Justin Robinson). Beck did not have a touchdown pass in last week’s win against South Carolina. However, he did put up some impressive numbers in the second half. Here's a breakdown on how he has fared in each half this season.

Carson Beck - Half vs Half Stat Splits This Season FIrst Half Second Half vs UT Martin 14/22, 134 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT 7/9, 160 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs Ball State 15/21, 153 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT 8/9, 130 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs South Carolina 13/18, 86 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT 14/17, 183 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT Totals 42/61 (68.9 comp pct), 373 yards, 1 TD pass, 0 INT 29/35 (82.9 comp pct), 473 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Beck is currently second in the SEC (trailing Graham Mertz) with a 74 percent completion percentage. The top seven quarterbacks in the conference have a completion percentage of 70 percent or higher. Beck ranks seventh in throwing for 8.81 yards an attempt. Georgia had nine different players with at least one reception this past week. Brock Bowers and Dominic Lovett each had seven receptions and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint added six more. It was the first occasion since Georgia faced Georgia Tech in 2000 that the Dawgs had three players with six or more catches. Here are the last three times this has happened, and the players who caught the passes (this last game is the only one of the three the Dawgs won).

Last 3 UGA Games with 3+ Players with 6+ Receptions Each 1998 vs Florida 2000 vs Georgia Tech 2023 vs South Carolina Tony Small (9) Randy McMichael (12) Brock Bowers (7) Champ Bailey (8) Damien Gary (11) Dominic Lovett (7) Larry Brown (6) Terrence Edwards (8) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (6)

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s six receptions and 71 yards receiving were both career highs. You probably could guess that Bowers' seven grabs were not a career high. It was the third time the tight end has had at least seven receptions in a game. He now has 132 receptions in his career. More importantly are his receiving yards. Not only can he move into the top ten in career receiving yards in Georgia history, but with 42 more, Bowers can also reach an impressive milestone.

Most Career Receiving Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Rec Yards Terrence Edwards 1999 - 2002 3,093 Fred Gibson 2001 - 2004 2,884 A.J. Green 2008 - 2010 2,619 Tavarres King 2008 - 2012 2,602 Brice Hunter 1992 - 1995 2,373 Malcolm Mitchell 2011 - 2015 2,350 Mohamed Massaquoi 2005 - 2008 2,282 Lindsay Scott 1978 - 1981 2,098 Reggie Brown 2000 - 2004 2,008 Juan Daniels 1993 - 1996 1,975 Hines Ward 1994 - 1997 1,965 Brock Bowers 2021 - present 1,958

In the 2021 game against UAB, Bowers had three receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was his career-long of 89 yards. Daijun Edwards returned to action in a big way against South Carolina with a career-high 20 carries and a career-high 118 yards. It was the third time that Edwards had at least 100 yards in a game. The 20 rushes by Edwards made just the 14th time a Bulldog has had 20 attempts in a game under Smart.

Most Rush Attempts in a Game by a Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Game Rush Attempts (Yards) Nick Chubb 2016 vs North Carolina 32 (222) Zamir White 2020 at Kentucky 26 (136) D'Andre Swift 2019 vs Florida 25 (86) Nick Chubb 2016 vs Georgia Tech 23 (101) D'Andre Swift 2019 vs South Carolina 23 (113) Nick Chubb 2016 vs Georgia Tech 22 (88) Zamir White 2020 vs Tennessee 22 (50) Sony Michel 2016 at South Carolina 21 (133) Nick Chubb 2016 at Kentucky 21 (85) D'Andre Swift 2019 vs Kentucky 21 (179) Nick Chubb 2020 vs Nicholls 20 (80) Nick Chubb 2017 vs South Carolina 20 (102) Elijah Holyfield 2018 vs Florida 20 (71) Daijun Edwards 2023 vs South Carolina 20 (118)

One of those rushes for Edwards was for a touchdown. Dillon Bell and Cash Jones also provided rushing touchdowns for the Dawgs. At least three different Dawgs have rushed for a touchdown in 25 of Kirby Smart’s 99 games as a head coach. That's the most games in the SEC in that time period.

Most Games by SEC Team with 3+ Players with a TD Rush (2016-present) Games Games Georgia 25 LSU 13 Alabama 22 Texas A&M 13 Auburn 19 Arkansas 10 Ole Miss 19 South Carolina 8 Kentucky 16 Mississippi State 7 Florida 16 Missouri 6 Tennessee 15 Vanderbilt 3

On defense, Georgia had three sacks against South Carolina after having just one in its first two games combined. Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson are the defenders who found their way to the quarterback. The Bulldogs are 39-5 when Georgia had at least three sacks in a game under Smart and 114-15 in those games since 2000. Georgia also had two interceptions in the game. Dan Jackson and Tykee Smith each pulled one down in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs have six interceptions this season, leading the SEC. The six is also the most through their first three games of the season, since they had seven in their first three games of 2005.

Georgia Interceptions Through FIrst 3 Games of Season INT in First 3 Games INT in Remaining Games 2016 5 10 (10 games) 2017 0 12 (12 games) 2018 3 5 (11 games) 2019 2 6 (11 games) 2020 5 4 (7 games) 2021 5 11 (12 games) 2022 5 7 (12 games) 2023 6 ???