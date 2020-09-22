UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA's offense is 'all coming together'

Here is the Sept. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A new offensive identity?

Georgia will kick off its 2020 season on Saturday against Arkansas with no one outside of the program truly knowing what the offense will look like. The players themselves, however, seem pretty excited to showcase what the team has been working on since practice was able to resume.

“It’s all coming together,” receiver Kearis Jackson said. “This week, we actually get to put it all together against another team instead of going against our savage defense every day. It’s time to face somebody different. I’m pretty sure all my teammates are excited to play a different opponent.”

Uncertainty at the quarterback spot

Kirby Smart said he hopes JT Daniels will be cleared for contact in time for Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Smart also didn’t reveal who would open the season as the starter at quarterback.

With Daniels not cleared, sources told UGASports.com that both D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck repped with the first team last Friday.

“I'm excited about the guys who have competed. They've all done a good job,” Smart said. “They've all taken reps. Stetson, Carson, JT and D’Wan have all done a good job, and I'm excited to see those guys go out and play.”

Of course, there is still a little uncertainty as to who will start. And that’s probably the way Smart wants it to be.

Insider notes

News and notes

Anthony Dasher compiled a lot of notes from Georgia’s media day.

Among those:

-Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has nothing but respect for Smart and the Georgia program.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous, but I was nervous when I was an O-line coach too. It being against Georgia,” Pittman said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think Georgia would be the first team we play. I learned a lot from Kirby Smart, and he was very, very good to me. Without that, I wouldn't be the head coach at Arkansas. Am I nervous? Yes. They're an outstanding football team."

-Smart also feels pretty good about where things stand on the depth chart with his receivers. He was asked about Demetrius Robertson taking on a bigger role as a senior.

“I’m excited for D-Rob. He’s a player who's improved throughout his time here. He came in and probably wasn’t as physical as he’d like to be, in terms of the SEC,” Smart said. “He’s gotten faster, stronger, bigger—he’s able to do more things. He certainly understands our system. He’s a good leader. He helps on special teams. I’m excited to see what he does this year. I’m excited to see all those wideouts.”

-Smart also said he hasn’t reached a final decision on the battle for place-kicker between Jared Zirkel and Jack Podlensy.

“As far as placekicking, it’s still not final,” Smart said. “The kickoff duties—we’ve got a good competition going that’ll probably go all throughout this week.”

Burton and that lightning fast speed

Freshman receiver Jermaine Burton has showcased his speed throughout the preseason. While Smart said he still has a lot to learn, there is a chance for the young wideout to see plenty of playing time against Arkansas.

He’s certainly done his part to impress his teammates throughout the preseason.

“Jermaine’s really fast—lightning fast,” tight end John FitzPatrick said. “He catches the ball well. He runs routes well. He also wants to work on the little things, just like everyone else. You see him after practice, before practice. He’s a great player.”

‘It’s been a long time coming’