UGASports - A new offensive identity?

Identity is a funny thing. It can be attached to a coach’s philosophy. It can describe a play style. It can encompass what makes a team successful. Nobody can argue that Georgia’s identity as of late has been one of having a stellar defense. I mean, why would it be anything else? Kirby Smart is one of the best defensive minds in football. But everyone knows that isn’t enough.

Last season saw Georgia’s offense have its worst year in recent memory. The team recorded three-year lows in rushing and passing yards per attempt (4.9, 7.5), third down conversion percentage (41.2), and red zone touchdown percentage (65.5) under former offensive coordinator James Coley.

This all came with an established quarterback in Jake Fromm, an offensive line that featured two first-round picks at the tackle spots in Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, and a full preseason.

With the 2020 campaign getting underway this Saturday on the road against Arkansas, the Bulldogs' offense must play under a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and with an unnamed quarterback, following Jamie Newman’s decision to opt-out.

Monken’s last play-calling stint came in 2018 when he was in Tampa Bay. That year, the Buccaneers finished third in yards per game, fourth in passing attempts, and third in touchdowns. These numbers alone are a far cry from a Coley-led offense that attempted to run the ball down opposing defense’s throats.

It’s inevitable that optimism would arise following the introduction of a coach with a proven track record for explosive offenses—especially after such a down year.

When looking at how Monken’s offense could possibly translate to the college ranks, it’s important to look at the weapons at his disposal. Georgia returns a two-headed monster out of the backfield, a strong receiving group, and a still-talented offensive line.

Kearis Jackson, a member of Georgia’s receiving corps, spoke of “a new Georgia team that nobody has seen before—one that nobody would've ever thought would be this type of Georgia team. One being explosive and putting points on the board every time we touch the ball.”

Despite the absence of the all-important spring practices that would’ve helped a new offensive coordinator, Jackson believes the team will be transformed come Saturday.

“Last year wasn’t the year we wanted to have but now it’s time to make a statement. I believe that every guy in that room has the ability to do that. I trust everybody. I’m confident in everybody. Anybody you put in the game is going to ball regardless.”

Jackson continued, “It’s all coming together. This week, we actually get to put it all together against another team instead of going against our savage defense every day. It’s time to face somebody different. I’m pretty sure all my teammates are excited to play a different opponent.”

The talk of a new identity, while promising from a promotional standpoint, must be seen to be believed, especially after an offseason that saw so many downs, including the absence of a spring camp. Georgia will get its first chance to display its transformation this Saturday.

“The first game is the first opportunity to create your identity,” said Smart.



