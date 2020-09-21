“Never in my wildest dreams did I think Georgia would be the first team we play. I learned a lot from Kirby Smart and he was very, very good to me. Without that I wouldn't be the head coach at Arkansas."

Although all friendships will be put aside when Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs tangle with Arkansas and former offensive line coach Sam Pittman on Saturday (4 p.m., SEC Network), the respect both coaches have for each was obvious during their respective press conferences Monday afternoon.

“He helped build the foundation of what we have now,” Smart said. “I'm extremely happy for him for this opportunity he's gotten. I know he always had a special place in his heart for Arkansas, and he got this opportunity to go back.”

As for Pittman, the Razorbacks’ first-year head coach admits he’ll be feeling a few butterflies when he looks across the field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium and sees the team he coached for the previous four years.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous, but I was nervous when I was an O-line coach too. It being against Georgia,” Pittman said. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think Georgia would be the first team we play. I learned a lot from Kirby Smart, and he was very, very good to me. Without that, I wouldn't be the head coach at Arkansas. Am I nervous? Yes. They're an outstanding football team."

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs weren’t supposed to meet until 2021. However, thanks to Covid-19 and the ensuing scheduling shakeup by the SEC, the Razorbacks and Bulldogs are facing off a season earlier than expected.

For junior center Trey Hill, one of the many Bulldog offensive linemen recruited to Athens by Pittman, Saturday’s game will be a bit surreal. Yet despite being on a different sideline, once the game is over, Hill admitted he’ll be a big Arkansas fan moving forward.

“Yeah, something like that. Coach Pittman was my guy for two years. He recruited me, did a lot for me, so I’ll always respect him,” he said. “I respected just how family-oriented he was and his energy on and off the field. What you got on the field is what you got off the field. The way he takes care of his players and the love and support he gives them (stands out)."

Smart said the two men have stayed in touch over the past few weeks and months.

“We've talked probably more in the last month or two months of trying to play the season. Not just Sam and I, but coaches in general—the SEC coaches across the board,” Smart said. “We've shared texts with guys I'm friends with and things like that. Sam—very similar—just how they're doing, what kind of camp they've had, what they've been able to do, really how you are managing a lot of the issues and problems we've dealt with.”

One thing Smart isn't surprised by is seeing Pittman as a head coach in the SEC.

“He always had the traits of a head coach. Number 1: he’s a great leader, he’s a great person. He commands the respect of the room when he speaks,” Smart said. “He can be very emotional, and you don’t always find that with an offensive line coach, because they’re usually a little rough around the edges, and he wears his feelings on his sleeve. He's very open with his players, and I think he lets them in more than most O-line coaches do. That relationship really stands.”

Pittman isn’t the only former Georgia staffer now working for Pittman.

Others include former Georgia special teams coach Scott Fountain, former strength coaches Ed Ellis and Jamil Walker, and former staffers Fernando Velasco, Patrick Dougherty, and Jesse Stone.