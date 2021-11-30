The Daily Recap: UGA's offense continues to grow

Here is the Nov. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Monken’s offense opens up

Georgia’s offense has posted 40.7 points and 442.5 total yards per game. While the defense has posted numbers putting it among college football's best in recent memory, the offense has done more than its part to ensure Georgia has dominated 11 of its 12 opponents.

Head coach Kirby Smart said offensive coordinator Todd Monken has done well with utilizing each player’s strengths within game-plans that have changed at times on a weekly basis.

“Well, I think we've got good players on offense, and I think Monken is doing a tremendous job of using their skill set,” Smart said. “I still don't know if we're as open as we'd love to be. We've had injuries at wideout. We've had to do it some different ways. There's not a huge difference in our offense. It's the production we've been able to have in terms of explosive plays, use of tight ends who are talented. Let's be honest, insert Brock Bowers and insert Darnell Washington, you've increased the talent level at that position.

“We've used the backs. I feel like we've used the backs well before, and we've got a good group of wideouts. I think Coach Monken has done a tremendous job of using our personnel where we may not be as big on the offensive line as we've been in the past. I do think playing good offense is important to your success. You can't be one-sided and expect to be successful. But the area that we've felt most deficient is probably special teams. I think we're good in special teams; I don't think we're elite or great, and I think we can improve on that.”

Injury update

Left tackle Jamaree Salyer returned to practice Monday after missing the Georgia Tech game with a foot injury. The original plan was for Salyer to play against the Yellow Jackets before he tweaked the ailment.

“Jamaree had a setback last week that was minor, but it was enough that he couldn't play this past week. I thought he was going to play against Georgia Tech, but once he had a setback it was a little tougher for him,” Smart said. “We'll find out where he's at. It's really up to how he practices and what he does.”

Smart said he’s hopeful that safety Christopher Smith is able to return from a knee injury that has kept him out for the past two games. Smart said he’s confident both Kearis Jackson (rib) and Kendall Milton (knee) will be able to play against Alabama.