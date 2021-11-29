Shone Washington commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another massive, athletic player to its incoming defensive line group. Class of 2022 defensive tackle and former LSU Commit Shone Washington has committed to the University of Georgia.

Washington's recruitment process has been one of ups and downs personally. Washington told UGASports what the dedication and belief Georgia has shown him has meant.

"It means a lot to me to see that a college far away from me, that doesn’t really know what goes on where I’m at, would stick with me through a hard time," Washington said.

Washington told UGASports that the championship standard of Georgia is something that he embraces fully.

"I've been on a team before that competed for championships," Washington said. "So I know that the standards will be high when I get there, and I’m going to do what I was brought in to do."

The talented interior defensive lineman shared with UGASports the moment he knew he wanted to be a Bulldog, along with the reactions of defensive line coach Tray Scott and head coach Kirby Smart.

"During my last trip up there," Washington said. "Usually when I go places, I think about home. But, seeing the love the fans, and just the state of Georgia show to their team, you got to love it."

"My dawg Trill (nickname for Scott) was hype!" Washington said. "This is what he has been waiting for, because everybody thought I was staying home. He (Scott) kept coming. No matter what teams were recruiting me, he made sure he stayed in contact with me. This was my first time really having a long conversation with Coach Smart, and he told me he was ready for me to come in there and soak everything in during that weekend before announcing it."

Washington is going to waste no time getting acclimated to the Georgia culture either.

"I’m looking forward to reaching my full potential there," Washington said. "I'm ready to meet my new teammates and just get to work. I’m coming with that Dawg mentality, and I know everybody is going to be with me on that. Actually, I will be arriving early in December to practice with the team for the bowl game. I'm excited about the opportunity to see guys like JD (Jordan Davis), Travon, and Sedrick up close prepare for the biggest games of their career. I'm truly blessed to be able to see those guys work before they leave."