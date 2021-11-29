Georgia injury updates

Although he will not know more until he sees for himself during practice, head coach Kirby Smart had what sounded like positive news ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m. ET, CBS).

That includes word that left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) will practice on Monday after missing last week’s game at Georgia Tech.

“Jamaree is going to practice today. Jamaree had a setback last week that was minor, but it was enough that he couldn't play this past week. I thought he was going to play against Georgia Tech, but once he had a setback it was a little tougher for him,” Smart said. “We'll find out where he's at. It's really up to how he practices and what he does.”

Obviously, if Salyer cannot go, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will again receive the call.

“I feel good about Jamaree being able to play. If he's not, Broderick (Jones) has played in some big games now, too. Broderick has gone on the road and played in an Auburn environment, in a Tennessee environment where he got to play,” Smart said. “I'm pleased with what Broderick has been able to do. Broderick is a really good athlete and they've got good players, we've got good players, and they get to go against each other. Excited to see them go play, but I'm not overly concerned about just left tackle.”

Fingers are crossed on safety/star Christopher Smith, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.

“Hopeful he's able to go today. He did some running (Sunday), and we're hopeful to get him back,” Smart said. “But again, until I see it in practice I won't know.”

Meanwhile, Smart said wide receiver Kearis Jackson is no longer being bothered by the rib injury he suffered against Georgia Tech, and the hope is that running back Kendall Milton (knee) will be a go for the first time in six games.

“He was close this week, but just wasn't able to go. Would have loved to have played him. Going to try to work him back in some this week and just see where he is,” Smart said. “That's one of those things where it's a confidence issue, an MCL … it was an MCL of the knee and he's gained a lot more confidence. I know he looked a lot better on Saturday than he did on Wednesday and Thursday when he was out there warming up.”

