The Daily Recap: UGA's made the 'right moves' with Arch Manning

Moving forward with 2023 class
Now that the class of 2022 is almost wrapped up, much of the attention can turn to the prospects in 2023. Georgia has done a good job thus far, jumping out to the second-overall ranking by Rivals.
But a lot of the focus will be on whether the Bulldogs can land five-star quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans). Georgia has made many significant relationships with Manning’s family and inner circle, which could bode well down the road.
“Georgia has made all the right moves in the recruitment of Arch Manning,” Blayne Gilmer wrote. “UGASports spoke with Manning's head coach not long ago and the relationships Georgia has with the five-star quarterback are as good and meaningful as he has with any school. By all accounts, Manning loved his visits to Athens last year and the Dawgs are well-positioned in this recruitment along with Texas and Alabama.
“Manning also has a strong relationship with the aforementioned Pearce Spurlin, Georgia legacy Justice Haynes, and priority target Rueben Owens II.”
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important defensive stats from the 2021 season. In two significant defensive categories, the Bulldogs ranked at the top. The Bulldogs allowed an average of only 10.2 points per game and surrendered 13 touchdowns from scrimmage.
Georgia’s three shutouts were also the most of any team this past season.
Baseball: Collins knows key to success
Heading into his second season, Corey Collins believes the college game is beginning to slow down. As a freshman, Collins hit .283 with eight home runs and 37 RBI. He believes more could be in store as a sophomore.
“I went into the season knowing nobody was really going to know who I was, and they didn’t really know how they were going to pitch me,” Collins said. “So, I just kept it simple. As I saw guys, I would get better and better. I just had to slow down more. I went through a little something midway through the season, but I came back, told myself I just needed to slow down and play, just take what they were giving me.”
Hoops: More questions than answers
Georgia assistant coach Steve McClain said that despite Georgia’s 6-16 record, he hasn’t seen the players want to give up on the remainder of the season.
“I think it comes down to this: what attitude does everyone walk in with every day? You can have a defeated mindset, or you can have the mindset that we’ve been in some really tough games, and we’ve had some things happen to us, yet we’ve been so close,” McClain said. “I think that one, these kids are great kids. So, their mindset, the coaching staff’s mindset is there’s no question when we walk in, we’re preparing to win the next game. The kids know that; they know that’s how we’re approaching it. I have no question that’s why they walk in every day ready to go.”
Strong move from Channing Tindall
