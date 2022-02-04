Georgia emerged from National Signing Day with the third ranked class in the 2022 cycle. The Bulldogs finished behind only Alabama and Texas A&M. Georgia addressed needs on all three levels of the defensive side of the ball, including an extremely impressive defensive back haul.

Offensively Georgia reloaded at running back with two powerful and explosive runners in Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul. Also, UGA signed two of the most productive in-state players at their position in Oscar Delp and Gunner Stockton.

Overall, Georgia has to be pleased with where the roster is coming off a national championship season. The Georgia staff won't rest on this successful stretch long. The coaches and many staffers have headed out for vacation but recruiting never stops. When the dead period ends, the Class of 2023 will be getting the full court press by the Georgia recruiting machine.

Today UGASports examines the current state of the 2023 class and highlights priority targets and needs for the Bulldogs going forward.