UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA players have no hard feelings for Cade Mays

No hard feelings

It’s clear how the Georgia fan base feels about offensive lineman Cade Mays’ departure to Tennessee. As for the Georgia players interviewed on Monday, they were all respectful toward their former teammate, who surprisingly elected to leave the team early in the offseason.

Mays' new team Tennessee will take on Georgia this Saturday inside Sanford Stadium.

“We love Cade at Georgia. We all wish him the best,” running back Zamir White said. “There’s a lot of people happy for him.”

“It will be like old times in practice,” defensive end Malik Herring said. “It will be a great matchup.”

Of course, that’s just what they said publicly.

When Mays left Georgia, his attorney Tom Mars said it was due to a “toxic environment” within the program. Mars also alleged that UGA leaked information regarding a lawsuit Mays’ father filed due to a severed right pinky he suffered when his son was on an official recruiting visit.

Even so, offensive guard Ben Cleveland said he harbors no resentment toward Mays.

“We were always good when he was here; you can’t shake your head at the kid for wanting to do what was best for him and his family,” Cleveland said. “Ultimately, that's what everybody here on the team wants; we want what’s best for you and what’s best for your family. I feel like we stood behind him as his teammates as he went on that journey.”

Film don’t lie: Georgia dominates

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down Saturday's game and noted just how dominant Georgia was against Auburn. They both pointed out that Warren McClendon, who did not give up a pressure in 20 pass block snaps, had a strong game at right tackle.

In total, it was a great rebound for an offensive line that had its share of struggles in the early going against Arkansas a week prior.

PFF report card

Paul Maharry compiled Georgia’s grades from Pro Football Focus. Kearis Jackson was the standout on offense with a 91.4 overall rating. On defense, Azeez Ojulari posted the best grade with a 79.9.

‘Locked in’

White explained why the rushing attack was able to be so successful against Auburn, especially only a week after it opened with some struggles against Arkansas.

“We were just so locked in and ready to play that game, because it’s a really big game,” White said. “Every game is a big game for us; we just had to go out there and lock in."

While quarterback Stetson Bennett has deserved every headline he’s received, White’s story has also been remarkable. During his senior season of high school, White tore his ACL. A year later he suffered another torn ACL during the preseason with Georgia.

After getting back to action last year, White is now Georgia’s starting running back. And through two games, he’s looking like someone who can carry the RBU lineage on.

“I feel like I’m more mature, wiser,” White said. “I feel I’m more patient with my runs. I know the game more.”

