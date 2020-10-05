Stetson Bennett’s rise to become Georgia’s starting quarterback is a powerful example of perseverance. But it's not the only one on display by a Georgia Bulldog at present.

Running back Zamir White’s story is no less impressive.

After two ACL injuries within a two-year span, and patiently waiting his turn to become a key member of Georgia’s backfield, the redshirt sophomore is finally getting his chance.

So far, so good.

Two games into the season, White finds himself as the third-leading rusher in the SEC, having powered his way to 159 yards and three touchdowns.

So, what's the difference between this season and last?

Of course, one element is opportunity. Last year, D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien were the alpha dogs in the Bulldog backfield. With neither on the team now, and two years removed from White's most recent surgery, he's finally getting the opportunity he always hoped he'd have.

But that's not all.

“I feel like I’m more mature, wiser,” White said during Monday’s Zoom session with reporters. “I feel I’m more patient with my runs. I know the game more.”

The results are telling.

“It’s all about reading the linemen and communicating up front,” White said. “Coach (Dell) McGee does a great job of teaching us fronts and all that, so we know what to do and when to it.”

He may never again be as fast as he was in high school, before his first ACL surgery in late November of his senior year. Even so, White is showing signs of getting some of that old spring back in his step. That's great news for a Bulldog offense which looks to take another step in its development Saturday against Tennessee.

“We didn’t execute perfectly on Saturday (against Auburn), and I don’t know that you'll ever execute perfectly. But we have to do it at a much higher rate. If that’s 70 percent clean, we have to be 85 percent clean, we have to be 95 percent clean,” Smart said. “We have to be able to function with everybody on the same page in terms of alignment and assignment. There are so many details that go into the execution of an offense, and we don't have those details mastered yet.

“We have some young players. We have some guys playing for the first time still, and they're growing. They just have to grow faster. Todd does a great job of teaching the ins and outs of why you do it, how you do it. The reason for why you do it isn't like he's trying to trick somebody. You out-execute people, and you maybe do it better than they do it.”

According to White, the offense does need to become more consistent.

Against Arkansas, the Bulldogs struggled before outscoring the Razorbacks 32-3 in the second half to win 37-10. Against Auburn, Georgia roared out to a 24-3 lead before scoring just three in the second half.

“We were just so locked in and ready to play that game, because it’s a really big game,” White said. “Every game is a big game for us; we just had to go out there and lock in."

Smart agreed.

“I thought our second half probably wasn’t as explosive as our first half. Some of that had to do with Auburn, some of that had to do with us, some of it had to do with the score, and a lot had to do with the defense,” Smart said. “When you don't get off the field on defense, it’s hard to be explosive on offense. You get fewer at-bats. So, we’ve got to do a better job in terms of that.”

Running back is not the only position where White’s making an impression.

He's also proving to be a valuable performer on special teams.

Against Arkansas, he partially blocked a punt to set up a Bulldog score; against both Arkansas and Auburn, he's come through with a key block to help spring a long return.

“I like his special teams play. He's had two really critical blocks that have sprung our kickoff return unit. He's done a good job picking up pressures. He's caught the ball out of the backfield,” Smart said. “Yards-after-contact was much better this game than last. His leadership is starting to take form, and he’s starting to get more comfortable in that role.”

White said he loves whatever special teams work he can get.

“I love it all. I love kick return, I love punt return,” he said. “I just like being out there helping the team.”