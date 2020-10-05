Much has been and will continue to be made about Cade Mays’ return to Athens this weekend with his new team, Tennessee. However, while some might think his former teammates will be harboring hard feelings about the way his situation went down—that does not appear to be the case.

“We love Cade at Georgia. We all wish him the best,” running back Zamir White said. “There’s a lot of people happy for him.”

He is not the only Bulldog who feels that way.

“It will be like old times in practice,” defensive end Malik Herring said. “It will be a great matchup.”

By now, Mays’ story is a familiar one.

Mays transferred to Tennessee shortly after Georgia’s Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor, which was followed by claims of Mays’ family attorney Tom Mars that his client was dealing with a “toxic environment” at UGA, and that the University had leaked information of a suit involving Mays’ father Kevin, in which the father claimed his “right pinky finger was severed” at Sanford Stadium when his son was on his official visit to Georgia on Dec. 15 of 2017.

Georgia officials have publicly denied both claims.

Mays sat out the Vols’ season-opener at South Carolina. He returned to action last week against Missouri, following SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s decision to issue a blanket waiver to what sources say were a dozen student athletes requesting waivers for immediate play at their new conference school.

Sankey would make it clear in a statement to reporters that his decision was absolutely no reflection of claims by any of the student-athletes against their former schools.

Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart was asked if the situation involving Mays had soured his relationship with Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who said the lawsuit should be reason enough for the waiver to go through, prior to Sankey’s recent decision.

“Not really,” Smart said. “I know guys in the SEC will do anything they can to get guys eligible, and that’s their decision.”

Smart said he had no idea during the Sugar Bowl that Mays was contemplating a move.

“No. I didn’t have a sense then. I thought Cade had done a tremendous job for us. I’ve got a lot of respect for Cade as a player and as a person,” Smart said. “That’s all I can say about it. He's no longer with us. I'm looking forward to the matchup. He’s a really good football player, one of the toughest players I've been around, and I'm looking forward to the matchup.”

Senior right guard Ben Cleveland harbors no grudges, either.

“We were always good when he was here; you can’t shake your head at the kid for wanting to do what was best for him and his family,” Cleveland said. “Ultimately, that's what everybody here on the team wants; we want what’s best for you and what’s best for your family. I feel like we stood behind him as his teammates as he went on that journey.”