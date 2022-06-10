The Daily Recap: UGA is 'due for a move up' in recruiting rankings
Here is the June 10 edition of The Daily Recap
Will Georgia finish with a top-five class?
With Georgia sitting at 11th in the 2023 recruiting rankings, Ryan Wright and Jed May debated whether the Bulldogs will finish with a top-five class or not. Wright doesn’t think they will while May believes Georgia will make a surge.
“The recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, but it is still odd seeing Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs outside the top 10,” Wright wrote. “Being the defending national champion should have players lined up in the 2023 class, but it hasn’t started happening yet. Georgia is seemingly on every elite recruit’s top schools list, and history says the Bulldogs will be a top-five finisher, but there is a gut feeling teams such as Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC may bump up into that space. Let’s not forget about Alabama and Texas A&M also vying for a spot at the top. This year is shaping up to be a unique recruiting cycle in which the NIL heavily factors into decisions.”
“Georgia might be sitting at 11th in the team rankings at this point, but the Bulldogs are due for a move up,” May wrote. “They are among the final two or three schools for several of the nation’s top prospects, including Samuel M’Pemba, TJ Shanahan, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes, just to name a few. A possible commitment from No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning wouldn’t hurt the cause, either. It’s still early in this cycle, which gives Georgia plenty of time to land more commitments from top prospects and move into the top five.”
Update with Haynes
Houston lists UGA as a favorite
Thus far, Eddrick Houston (Buford/Buford, Ga.) likes what he’s seen from Georgia when it comes to recruiting him. Houston noted, however, that the Georgia coaches haven’t made up their mind as to whether they would play him as a defensive lineman or outside linebacker.
Biggest play from the Florida game
Anthony Dasher wrote that the most important play against Florida was the first of three turnovers in the final 2:24 of the second quarter. Florida was pinned deep in its own territory, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson carried the ball on a QB keeper. During the play, outside linebacker Nolan Smith forced a fumble and recovered it on the Florida 11-yard line.
"We always say keep the guy up," Smith said. "We all get 11 hats to the ball. He may have been moving forward, but some guys are yelling, ‘Keep him up, keep him up.’ I’m just still pulling. I keep pulling, I want one. I’m not going to stop, because my teammates aren’t stopping for me, so why would I stop for them and just give up?"
New offer
Facts
Outside the Vent
Notre Dame landed a commitment from a four-star 2024 quarterback.
Four-star tight end Ethan Davis remains locked in with Tennessee.
Despite his foot injury, Stephen Curry said he will play in Game 4.
