The Daily Recap: UGA is 'due for a move up' in recruiting rankings

Here is the June 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Will Georgia finish with a top-five class?

With Georgia sitting at 11th in the 2023 recruiting rankings, Ryan Wright and Jed May debated whether the Bulldogs will finish with a top-five class or not. Wright doesn’t think they will while May believes Georgia will make a surge.

“The recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, but it is still odd seeing Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs outside the top 10,” Wright wrote. “Being the defending national champion should have players lined up in the 2023 class, but it hasn’t started happening yet. Georgia is seemingly on every elite recruit’s top schools list, and history says the Bulldogs will be a top-five finisher, but there is a gut feeling teams such as Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC may bump up into that space. Let’s not forget about Alabama and Texas A&M also vying for a spot at the top. This year is shaping up to be a unique recruiting cycle in which the NIL heavily factors into decisions.”

“Georgia might be sitting at 11th in the team rankings at this point, but the Bulldogs are due for a move up,” May wrote. “They are among the final two or three schools for several of the nation’s top prospects, including Samuel M’Pemba, TJ Shanahan, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes, just to name a few. A possible commitment from No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning wouldn’t hurt the cause, either. It’s still early in this cycle, which gives Georgia plenty of time to land more commitments from top prospects and move into the top five.”

Update with Haynes