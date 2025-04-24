Who does Georgia really want at wide receiver?

With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.
Today, we take a look at the receiver position.
Georgia is under official visit consideration for four-star defensive tackle Noah Clark.
UGASports takes a look at the recruiting storylines for Georgia at tight end after spring practice.
After falling behind by seven, Georgia almost came all the way back before falling to Oklahoma, 8-6.
Malaki Starks has been drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens.
Jalon Walker is headed to the Atlanta Falcons after being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.
