Rivals100 EDGE Eddrick Houston has UGA among early favorites
There's a precedent for players like Eddrick Houston at Georgia.
At 6-foot-4 and 257 pounds, the 2024 Rivals100 prospect out of Buford High School figures to grow into a frame that could play inside or outside. A similar player, former Bulldog Travon Walker, just went No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.
Houston figures the Bulldogs would likely use him a similar way. Between that development and the Bulldog coaches, Georgia has emerged as one of the strong early contenders for one of the top EDGE prospects in the 2024 class.
