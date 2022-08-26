The Daily Recap: UGA hopes to land dynamic receiver
Here is the Aug. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Stock up
Blayne Gilmer compiled a list of prospects who are either trending up, holding steady or fading back on Georgia at the present moment. One of the players heading in the right direction is receiver Anthony Evans III (Judson/Converse, Texas), who brings tremendous speed to the position.
“Anthony Evans III is a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver. Evans ran 10.27 in the 100m this spring,” Gilmer wrote. “Georgia has been recruiting the Texan hard since Bryan McClendon returned to Georgia's staff.
“Evans was committed to Arkansas from Nov. 25, 2021 to April 22, 2022. Georgia and Oklahoma came calling in the spring and emerged as the two front runners once Evans decommitted from the Razorbacks. Evans seems to have bought into Georgia's system and vision for its receivers. Georgia is the favorite to land Evans, with his decision coming (Friday) at 5 p.m. EST.”
UGASports Live
Georgia plays football in nine days. What game preparations are ongoing? What questions remain unanswered? Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young answered questions from the DawgVent and YouTube.
Hungry for more
Having won a state title in high school and a national championship a year ago, cornerback Kamari Lassiter wants to keep his ambitions high now that he will see much more playing time.
Being a part of last year’s title team has Lassiter wanting to run it back in 2022.
"I would say that the hunger, it’s always going to be there whether you start or you don’t," Lassiter said. "From a competitor’s standpoint, you’re always going to want to be the best person you can be and help the team win in whatever way."
Offensive predictions
Anthony Dasher put together his best educated guess on how Georgia’s offensive depth chart will look when the Bulldogs kick off against Oregon next week. The most notable competition appears to be at left guard between Devin Willock and Xavier Truss.
“Truss and Willock are in a tight battle to see who starts at left guard,” Dasher wrote. “Both have been rotating in and out with the first group.”
RBU
Outside the Vent
The biggest decommitments of the class of 2023 recruiting cycle.
Disturbing allegations were made against the Buffalo Bills’ punter.
The Week Zero college football preview and betting guide.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!