Here is the Aug. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Stock up

Blayne Gilmer compiled a list of prospects who are either trending up, holding steady or fading back on Georgia at the present moment. One of the players heading in the right direction is receiver Anthony Evans III (Judson/Converse, Texas), who brings tremendous speed to the position.

“Anthony Evans III is a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver. Evans ran 10.27 in the 100m this spring,” Gilmer wrote. “Georgia has been recruiting the Texan hard since Bryan McClendon returned to Georgia's staff.

“Evans was committed to Arkansas from Nov. 25, 2021 to April 22, 2022. Georgia and Oklahoma came calling in the spring and emerged as the two front runners once Evans decommitted from the Razorbacks. Evans seems to have bought into Georgia's system and vision for its receivers. Georgia is the favorite to land Evans, with his decision coming (Friday) at 5 p.m. EST.”

UGASports Live

Georgia plays football in nine days. What game preparations are ongoing? What questions remain unanswered? Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young answered questions from the DawgVent and YouTube.