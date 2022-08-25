Much like the stock market, analyzing recruiting classes is about staying ahead of the trends. Today, UGASports brings you a stock analysis of the remaining offensive targets for Georgia in the Class of 2023.

Georgia has just seven offensive prospects committed so far in the Class of 2023. The Dawgs are looking to add two or three more receivers in the cycle. Georgia would like to add a couple more offensive linemen. Lastly, Georgia has no running backs committed in the class. So, who are the prospects trending toward filling those areas of need?