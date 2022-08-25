Lassiter used to look up to Nolan Smith during his days growing up in Savannah. Now, he's set to assume a bigger role alongside Smith on the 2022 edition of the Georgia defense.

The most recent came with Georgia at the conclusion of the 2021 season. But Lassiter also took home a title during his youth football days as a member of the Savannah Stars.

"Nolan’s a little bit older than me, so whenever we were playing little league, he was always one of those older guys that I kind of looked up to," Lassiter said. "Once we got here, it was kind of like, small world with me, him, and Warren (Brinson) all coming to Georgia."

Lassiter moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the eighth grade. When it came time to choose a college, however, he spurned Auburn and Alabama because he wanted to come back home.

As a true freshman in 2021, Lassiter played in all 15 games last season as a reserve defensive back and member of various special teams. Like many other Bulldogs, he felt the joy associated with winning a national championship for his home state.

"That was probably one of the best feelings in the world," Lassiter said. "Just winning it for the first time in a very long time, all the fans and, for me personally, all my family’s from Georgia. To just put a smile on their faces, that’s something I’ll never forget."

Lassiter began to feel more and more comfortable as last season progressed. Older players such as Derion Kendrick and Christopher Smith showed him the ropes. He also made a point of getting extra film work with the coaches.

"I’d say that with all those leaders, all those guys that left to the draft, like I said earlier, we have the recipe," Lassiter said. "We know what it takes. We sat back and watched those guys day in and day out, put in the work and how they carried themselves on and off the field."

Kendrick has now departed for the NFL, leaving the other corner position vacant opposite Kelee Ringo.

Lassiter, along with others such as Nyland Green and Daylen Everette, have been battling for the starting corner spot throughout the spring and fall camp. A concussion sidelined Lassiter for part of the spring, including G-Day, but he still appears to be the favorite to start opposite Ringo.

Maturity and leadership have been two areas of emphasis for Lassiter as he battles for his spot. He learned composure last year as he watched Ringo and Kendrick stay steady through the highs and lows of a game.

Whether he starts day one or not, Lassiter will play a much bigger role in his sophomore season. After adding a second championship to his collection a year ago, he wants to make his mark in the quest for a third.

"I would say that the hunger, it’s always going to be there whether you start or you don’t," Lassiter said. "From a competitor’s standpoint, you’re always going to want to be the best person you can be and help the team win in whatever way."