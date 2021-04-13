UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA hoops loses four, adds four in transfer portal

Here is the April 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Hoops team hits the transfer portal

The Georgia men’s basketball team continued adding to its roster with two new players via the transfer portal on Monday.

Forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim, previously at Virginia, elected to commit to the Bulldogs not long before former Southern California guard Noah Baumann gave his pledge to the program.

Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim and nephew of former UGA assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim, now the head coach at Kennesaw State. He said his relationship with head coach Tom Crean clinched the deal for Georgia after he decided to leave the Cavaliers.

"I think I bring a lot of excitement, offensively and defensively," Abdur-Rahim said. "I think I'm a player who tries to do whatever he can do to help the team win and when I step on the court I just try to lay it all out there for the better of the team."

This will actually be Baumann’s third school as he originally attended San Jose State for two years before transferring to USC. As a sophomore at San Jose State, Baumann averaged 10.8 points before sitting out his third year as a transfer. But with USC this past year, Baumann rarely played and only averaged 3.8 points per game.

Looking for playing time, Baumann believes his ability to shoot from long range will pay off at Georgia.

"That’s what I can do for a team: I can make threes,” Baumann said. “The thing with USC, I never had that coach who really wanted me to let loose, shoot it with confidence, and let me play my game. I think Tom Crean is seeing what I can do, will let me shoot, and let me have that confidence and swagger that shooters should have."

Abdur-Rahim and Baumann became the third and fourth transfers to join the Georgia basketball program this offseason. Former Florida Atlantic forward Jailyn Ingram announced his transfer to Georgia on Sunday. Former Illinois-Chicago forward Braelen Bridges was the first of the four to make the move.

These transfers occurred to replace the losses Georgia took via the transfer portal, which were Toumari Camara, guard Tye Fagan, guard Mikal Starks and forward Christian Brown. Camara has since landed at Dayton and Fagan committed to Ole Miss.

Baseball: Challenge pays off

Heading into last weekend’s series against Vanderbilt, head coach Scott Stricklin issued a challenge to pitchers Jonathan Cannon and Ryan Webb.

“They were pitching fine; they were doing good. But I didn’t feel they were pitching as good as they possibly could, so I challenged them a little bit,” Stricklin said. “It wasn’t anything hostile. It was like, 'Hey, let’s go. Let’s be the guys you are, and let’s carry this team.' They were like, 'Heck yeah.' They stuck their chest out, and they were big-time this weekend.”

Both pitchers performed well, although Webb was unable to get the win on Friday. On Saturday, Cannon allowed only one run in seven innings while throwing nine strikeouts.

“That was a huge motivator for us, and Coach Stricklin was just telling us we’ve got to be those guys,” Cannon said. “We’ve got to go out there and pitch our butts off in order to give our team a chance to win, and with that challenge we were able to step up this weekend.”

Georgia returns to the diamond to take on Georgia State Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.

Georgia makes the cut