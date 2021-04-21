UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA hoops dealt another blow

Here is the April 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Wheeler transfers Georgia lost its fifth—and its best—player to either another team or the professional ranks. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced that he declared for the draft but will maintain his college eligibility while also putting his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I am hoping to get in front of NBA personnel so they can find out more about me and what I could bring to an NBA franchise,” Wheeler told ESPN. “I entered the transfer portal at the same time to evaluate all my options as I try to determine my path of realizing my dreams of winning at the highest level and playing in the NBA. For most people, there is a direct correlation between the two.” During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler earned second-team All-SEC honors by averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Wheeler joins Toumari Camara, Tye Fagan, Christian Brown, Mikal Starks and Jaykwon Walton to transfer out of the program in the past year. In return, the Bulldogs welcomed incoming transfers Braelen Bridges, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Noah Baumann and Jailyn Ingram. "We have all endured unprecedented times globally with COVID and in college athletics," head coach Tom Crean said. "We have also had to deal with the portal and the approval of the one-time transfer rule that was passed on Thursday. After talking with Sahvir and his family and realizing that he and his family have only seen each other a couple of times in the last ninth months along with the strain of isolation it took to play this year and the desire to chase his dream of the NBA, the Wheeler family has informed me Sahvir's intent to transfer and be closer to home. We appreciate Sahvir's contribution to our program and wish him the best moving forward." With Wheeler out, a point guard commits On the same day Wheeler announced his departure, Georgia got a commitment from three-star point guard Christian Wright (The Skill Factory Prep/Milton, Ga.). Wright recently decommitted from Iona. "I had a great relationship with them because Coach Crean has been recruiting me for a minute now," Wright said. "When I decommitted from Iona, he was still right there. It's in the SEC and it's a great conference and I want all that action. Plus, it's close to home like 50 minutes from my house." Wright is the third high school player to commit to Georgia's recruiting class of 2021, joining Camron McDowell (McEachern/Griffin, Ga.) and Tyrone Baker (Hightower/Missouri City, Texas). With the transfers, that gives Georgia seven players in the upcoming class.

