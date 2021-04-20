In arguably the biggest offseason blow to Georgia’s basketball team, sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler has decided to leave the Bulldog basketball program.

First reported by ESPN Draft expert Jonathan Givony, Wheeler also tweeted that he’s putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, along with entering his name in the NBA Draft.

He will not hire an agent.

“I am hoping to get in front of NBA personnel so they can find out more about me and what I could bring to an NBA franchise,” Wheeler told ESPN. “I entered the transfer portal at the same time to evaluate all my options as I try to determine my path of realizing my dreams of winning at the highest level and playing in the NBA. For most people, there is a direct correlation between the two.”

A native of Houston, Wheeler was originally committed to Texas A&M before signing with the Bulldogs. Last year, Wheeler earned second-team All-SEC honors, averaging 13.9 points, an SEC-best 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals.