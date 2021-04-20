Wheeler exits program
In arguably the biggest offseason blow to Georgia’s basketball team, sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler has decided to leave the Bulldog basketball program.
First reported by ESPN Draft expert Jonathan Givony, Wheeler also tweeted that he’s putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, along with entering his name in the NBA Draft.
He will not hire an agent.
“I am hoping to get in front of NBA personnel so they can find out more about me and what I could bring to an NBA franchise,” Wheeler told ESPN. “I entered the transfer portal at the same time to evaluate all my options as I try to determine my path of realizing my dreams of winning at the highest level and playing in the NBA. For most people, there is a direct correlation between the two.”
A native of Houston, Wheeler was originally committed to Texas A&M before signing with the Bulldogs. Last year, Wheeler earned second-team All-SEC honors, averaging 13.9 points, an SEC-best 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals.
#ChasinGhosts pic.twitter.com/O3FgxufxxT— Sahvir (@sahvir_) April 20, 2021
Head coach Tom Crean sent out a text Tuesday morning to beat writers, including UGASports.
“We have all endured unprecedented times globally with COVID and in college athletics,” Crean said. “We have also had to deal with the portal and the approval of the one-time transfer rule that was passed on Thursday. After talking with Sahvir and his family and realizing that he and his family have only seen each other a couple of times in the last ninth months along with the strain of isolation it took to play this year and the desire to chase his dream of the NBA, the Wheeler family has informed me Sahvir’s intent to transfer and be closer to home. We appreciate Sahvir’s contribution to our program and wish him the best moving forward.”
Wheeler becomes the sixth player and third starter to leave the program since the end of the year, joining Toumani Camara (Dayton) and Tye Fagan (Ole Miss). Sophomores Christian Brown and junior Mikal Starks also decided to leave, along with sophomore Jaykwon Walton earlier this year.
The Bulldogs have gained commitments from transfers Braelen Bridges, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Noah Baumann, and Jailyn Ingram. With Wheeler’s decision, Crean currently has three more roster spots to fill.
