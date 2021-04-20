UGASports - Georgia lands PG Christian Wright

After losing star point guard Sahvir Wheeler to the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, it didn’t take long for Tom Crean to find a replacement. Christian Wright, who recently de-committed from Iona, has chosen to play college basketball at Georgia.

“I had a great relationship with them because Coach [Tom] Crean has been recruiting me for a minute now,” Wright said. “When I decommitted from Iona, he was still right there. It’s in the SEC and it’s a great conference and I want all that action. Plus, it’s close to home like 50 minutes from my house.”

Wright, a 6-foot-3 point guard, has spent the last few seasons playing at The Skill Factory in Atlanta after starting his high school career at Milton High School. The Georgia native is a talented floor general with the size and scoring ability to play either spot in the backcourt for the Bulldogs.

Since opening up his recruitment on Sunday afternoon, Wright said he had also been in contact with Illinois State, UCF and USC.

Wright joins Camron McDowell and Tyrone Baker as the high school prospects in Georgia’s 2021 class. The Bulldogs also have commitments from Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Noah Baumann, Braelan Bridges, and Jaylin Ingram via the transfer portal.