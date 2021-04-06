UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA heavily in the mix for five-star DT

Here is the April 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Another defensive tackle is in the mix

Georgia has no plans to slow its defensive tackle recruiting down just because it has two five-star players already committed.

Even with Keithian Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas) and Tyre West (Tift County/Tifton, Ga.) in the fold, the Bulldogs are recruiting Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) heavily. Shaw is also a five-star recruit as the nation’s No. 9 overall player. Jake Reuse and Radi Nabulsi spoke with Shaw to get a sense of where things stand with Georgia at the present time.

“Oh my gosh. Athens, Georgia is a great place,” Shaw said. “You’ve got Coach Tray Scott, who’s probably one of the realest. He keeps it real with you. Even if I’m not texting back, he blows my phone up, whether it’s with different schemes or everything. He’s got it going. He’s on me like I live in Georgia, like I’m an in-state guy. When a Coach does that for a player out of state, I can imagine what he does in-state. I show love to him, and he shows it back to me.”

Shaw said UGA commits West and linebacker Jalon Walker are friends of his and have been talking up Georgia. As North Carolina residents, Shaw and Walker are really close, which is certainly good news for the Bulldogs.

As for what position he could play at the next level, Shaw said his game is versatile and that he can line up at any spot up front.

“I feel I can play across the whole line,” Shaw said. “I think I can play anywhere on the defense. I don’t have a position. Just defense. Wherever the coach needs me to go, I’m there. Whether it’s the five, the three, the zero, the one, the two, linebacker, safety. Wherever. I’m going. I’ve got good hands. Ask Northwest what I did to them on this field. I caught my first pick last week. My teammate got in the way, so I couldn’t return it.”

Smith explains why he picked Georgia

Anthony Dasher spoke with defensive back Tykee Smith, who transferred from West Virginia and committed to Georgia on Sunday. Although Smith’s former position coach Jahmile Addae coached him at West Virginia, what put UGA on Smith’s radar were other coaches actively recruiting him.

“(Addae) had a huge impact, but he wasn’t even the first one to reach out to me from the staff. Coach (Dan) Lanning was the first one, and then Coach Kirby (Smart),” Smith said. “We’ve been in touch a lot.”

Smith said the plan is to play safety or star at Georgia.

“I’m just going to try to keep them where they’re going, you feel me?” he said. “I’m just going to come in, put in the work, and get the respect from my teammates and help them do anything I can do to help the team win.”

Georgia among six talking with Love

Class of 2023 defensive back Terrance Love (Langston Hughes/Fairburn, Ga.) spoke with Adam Friedman about six schools who have been recruiting him hard thus far. Those schools are Florida State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Stanford.

"I was talking to coach (Dell) McGee," he said. "I'm not a guy that needs to stay in-state. If they can show me something better than what I see out of state, I'll probably go to Georgia but, if not, I won't stay in Georgia. I feel like I could fit in any defense because I can play free safety, strong safety, nickel, and outside linebacker."

