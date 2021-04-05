Georgia defensive back Terrance Love was one of the elite players that landed in the first Rivals100 for the 2023 class. The safety out of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes has an impressive offer sheet but a few schools seem to have prioritized communicating with him early in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"My recruitment is going well," Love said. "A few new schools are coming in but I'm still taking it slow. Florida State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Stanford are doing a good job of staying on me. I set up days when I call and talk to them." Florida State- "It's a pretty good school," he said. "They've been a little slow lately. I feel like their 2022 class should bring them back because they have a lot of big time commits like my boy Nicco Marchiol, Travis Hunter, and a few other guys. I think they'll be coming back up in the next few years. I know they're trying to get me to come down for their spring game."

Notre Dame- "I talk to them every Wednesday," said Love. "I talk to coach O'Leary and coach Freeman. Those guys have been keeping in good contact with me. I've been building a good relationship with those guys. I have a former teammate in Jayden Thomas that signed with Notre Dame and he's told me a lot of good things about them."

Georgia- "I was talking to coach McGee," he said. "I'm not a guy that needs to stay in-state. If they can show me something better than what I see out of state, I'll probably go to Georgia but, if not, I won't stay in Georgia. I feel like I could fit in any defense because I can play free safety, strong safety, nickel, and outside linebacker."

Georgia Tech- "I have a big relationship with them because the running back from my school, Antonio Martin, is committed to Georgia Tech," Love said. "I've been talking to coach Choice over there. He's been telling me about how Georgia Tech isn't just a place to have football success, I could be academically successful as well. I plan on going into the engineering industry so he's saying the connection to Georgia Tech could be helpful for after football."

Virginia Tech- "I've been talking coach Smitty and coach Winslow," he said. "They're a school that's looking for a bigger safety. They want bigger guys on defense so I fit in great with their defense. They want big, physical safeties like Kam Chancellor."

Stanford- "I know a lot about them," said Love. "My cousin, Bryce Love, played there. He was telling me Stanford is for athletic guy but that are actually smart in school. The guys there are good athletically but can also get it in the classroom. I've been talking to coach Akina."

