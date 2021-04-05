Nation's No. 9 player Travis Shaw goes in-depth on UGA, recruiting
GREENSBORO, North Carolina - Georgia's Class of 2022 already boasts a pair of five-star defensive tackles, with Keithian 'Bear' Alexander and Tyre West having pledged their services.That's done lit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news